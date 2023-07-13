Best Amazon Prime Day deals still available for 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Prime Day 2023 may be over but there are still great deals to take advantage of, with low prices on dash cams, TVs, patio furniture, vacuums, tools, and more. Here are the best Prime Day deals still available.

TV Deals

LED TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Fire TV built-in and Alexa voice remote included. TV dimensions: 38.1 x 3.5 x 22.6 inches.

This 32-inch Sony is an awesome choice for the buyer on a budget. It's got an HD LED screen, a 60 Hz refresh rate, HDR color and contrast and comes with Google TV smart TV capability built-in. It's even compatible with Alexa!

With this Amazon Fire TV you can stream live television without cable. It’s a direct LED with 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate with support for HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio. The Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote is included and supports voice control for functions like power, volume, and more. The 2-series Amazon Fire TV does not support 4K resolution. For that you’ll want to look at Fire TV 4-Series or Fire TV Omni QLED Series.

This 43-inch Amazon Fire TV has great resolution from a 4K UHD display (3840 x 2160). A refresh rate of 60 Hz. 1 Ethernet port, 1 USB port, 3 HDMI 2.0 ports and 1 HDMI 2.1 with eARC. At 38% off for Prime Day it's a great time to consider upgrading from your 1080p Full HD TV.

With the voice-compatible remote, you can speak commands to Alexa to control your Fire TV. This option is a 4K 2160p resolution and DTS Studio Sound.

It's 65-inches so it might be more TV than you need, but the 43-inch model is only $200 less, so if you have the budget and the space this is the one to go with for gaming, sports, and streaming your favorite shows and movies. And if you don't have the space you can grab the 43-inch QLED here for $379.99.

Outdoor/Patio Furniture Deals

Everyone needs at least one good garden hose. This one is 75 feet long, abrasion and crush resistant and coils easily but, according to the manufacturer, "won't kink under pressure." It's also a bit lighter than traditional garden hoses making it easier to lug around the yard when you need to. It also claims to be "drinking water safe," but we still recommend sticking to your indoor sinks for that.

Lounging outside in the heat is great, but lounging outside with the sun's harmful UV rays beating down onto your skin can be terrible. A good old fashioned umbrella is a great solution to this problem and this one is as good as any. It's got a 9 foot diameter and is made of 100% polyester which means it's waterproof, easy to clean and of course it's UV resistant. It utilizes a crank opening system and also features a push button for tilting. Need a base for it too? Check this one out.

This is a great choice for a hammock that isn't going to move around very much. If you're looking for something a little more mobile, we have that just below, but while you're sacrificing some mobility with this option, you're gaining stability and comfort. The Vivere hammock is made of cotton, designed for 2, is easily adjustable and even comes with its own premium carry bag.

A classic 4-piece furniture set that would look at home on any patio, this deal comes with 2 single chairs, 1 double sofa, 3 cushions and a tempered glass top coffee table. The pieces are made of sturdy but light wicker with a metal frame and the cushions "use a high-density rebound sponge" for extra comfort.

Tech Deals

Smart bulbs are a great way to dip your toe into the world of “smart homes.” These are easy to set up. Just install the Hue Smart Lights into your compatible lamps, download the Hue App, and follow the prompts. From there you can enjoy 16 million color options, 50,000 shades of warm white light and cool daylight, instant wireless dimming, and more. And with the Hue Bridge (sold separately) you can control up to 50 smart lights, program automation, and more.

Under $100 for Apple AirPods is a pretty nice Prime Day deal. Enjoy over 24 hours of total listening time with the included Lightning Charge Case and cable. Apple’s 3rd Gen AirPods and AirPod Max Over-Ear headphones are also on sale for Prime Day but those both cost well over $100.

Up to 8 hours of wireless listening time (up to 24 hours combined with the charge case) with active noice cancelling and transparency modes. And unlike the competing earbuds from Apple, you can choose between 6 color options, black, red, white, moon gray, ocean blue, and sunset pink.

A great compact introductory camera for content creators. Features an ultra-wide 21mm lens for a wider field of vice, eye autofocus, image stabilization, a directional 3-capsule mic w/ included windscreen.

Lightweight 1080p HD projector. Supports iOS/Android/Windows.

Generator Deals

This generator is one of the best all-arounders out there. You can use it by itself or link it with another to double the power output, built-in gauge lets you know exactly how much time you have left and lets users accurately track voltage, and it also features an "EZ Start Dial" preventing the need for a pull cord. There's even a quiet operation mode that makes it great for camping or tailgating. Last but not least, you'll get a 3-year limited warranty with your purchase and free lifetime technical support.

A portable generator is a great compromise if you don't want or need to keep a full-sized generator around. Unlike many portable home generators, this one is powered by either gas or propane with up to 34 hours of runtime and it only weighs 39 lbs. Much like the Champion generator above, this one can also be linked to another generator to double the power output, and it also comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

This portable electric generator is a lot like the option above, but it provides a few less starting and running watts. It runs on gas or propane with up to 34 hours of runtime and like the one above, it only weighs 39 lbs. Also like the other Champions in this list, this one can also be linked to another generator to double the power output and it comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

This power station is a great value for homeowners if you're not looking for full-fledged gas generators. It charges quickly, offers tons of ports and weighs less than 10 lbs. It can power home electronics, mobile devices, lighting, speakers and more.

We can’t get enough of portable power. This 12,000-watt DuroMax generator for a house is larger than some others on our list, so you may not want to take it camping, but it’s a great backup power option to keep at home or at a worksite. It can run on either gas or propane, it has an electric start, and it's rated for 9,500 running watts so it can handle heavier loads and power things like a refrigerator, home air conditioning unit, and high-amperage power tools.

Portable generators are great for camping or helping out in a pinch if your power goes out, and Generac is a big name in residential and industrial generators alike. The GP3300i model is a 2500-watt gas-powered unit that features multiple outlets and USB ports for charging things like a small fridge or freezer, tablets and mobile devices. It’s only 59 lbs, so transport and storage is easier than larger units and it features quiet inverter tech that aims to help reduce noise pollution when the unit is running.

This 5,500-watt DuroMax generator is an RV and home power backup generator that runs on either gas or propane. It has an electric start so you won't have to break your back pulling a ripcord to start it, a fully loaded power panel with USB outlets, two 120-Volt GFCI household outlets, one 120-Volt/240-Volt 30 Amp twist-lock outlet and "an RV-ready MX2 Switch for double the 120V power," and it has CO alert tech that can automatically shut the whole thing down if an unsafe level of Carbon Monoxide is detected in the air. Maybe the best part about this deal is that it comes with a 5 year limited warranty from the manufacturer.

Tool/Power Tool Deals

A 148-piece set with everything you’d need for daily repairs and maintenance of your home and vehicle. The tools are corrosion resistant and come in a durable storage case. A great gift for college students, new homeowners, and DIYers.

It’s mid-July, we know, but this electric snow thrower is over 50% off! It’s lightweight (10 lbs), cordless, and comes with a 20V rechargeable battery. It will clear snow in a 10-inch wide by 5-inch deep path. Designed to throw 300 lbs of snow per minute with a max throwing distance of 25-feet.

This Craftsman option offers 1700 MAX PSI and 1.2 GPM of water flow. It's got a 20 foot long hose and 35 foot long power cord and even comes with a soap applicator gun for washing your car!

This is one of our favorite electric lawn tool deals. Any homeowner with trees on the property would probably do well to keep a chainsaw around the house. This one is a great gas-less Ego chainsaw that features an 18-inch bar and chain. It's weather-resistant, features a twist-dial for chain tensioning, reaches 11,000 RPM and even has some built-in LED lights for keeping things well-lit during a late-night cutting session. The saw comes with both a battery and a plastic chain guard and even provides buyers with a 5-year warranty on the tool and a 3-year warranty on the battery and charger.

Everyone needs a good leaf blower, and this Ego leaf blower is as good as any. Totally cordless and electric, the included 4.0 Ah battery will power the blower for up to 70 minutes on a full charge. The blower is weather-resistant, features variable speed settings, and comes with multiple nozzles, a battery and a charger. Like the EGO chainsaw above, you'll get a 5-year warranty on the blower and a 3-year warranty on the battery and charger with your purchase.

eBike/Scooter/Exercise Deals

This treadmill fits under your desk and turns your boring old sedentary workspace into a boring old workspace that gets you active. It has wheels so it can be easily moved around a room for storage under a bed or sofa. It has a remote control to activate and pause workouts. Ideal for use with standing desks. Dimensions: 48.1"D x 21.1"W x 3.8"H

The Heybike Mars Electric Bike is an electric dirt bike that comes with 20-inch fat tires that are 4 inches wide. These thick tires are made to handle more rugged surfaces and are puncture-resistant. Rear tail lights flash upon braking for extra safety. The battery is portable and can be removed and charged in any electrical outlet. It has 3 driving modes which include pedal-assist, pure electric and manual. The cargo rack on the back allows you to store bags and gear you need to carry along.

The HITTROAD Electric Bike has a 468w motor and up to 46 miles of range. The mechanical disc brakes in the front and rear provide added braking support. It has front and rear fenders to limit the amount of rain reaching the tires. The fast-charger can charge this electric bike form 0% to 100% in less than 3 hours.

FREESKY makes high-end and expensive electric bikes, but they are worth the hefty prices. This electric bike can reach up to 50 miles of pure electric range and can reach up to 80 miles in pedal-assist mode. This massive motor supplies 750w and has a peak output of 1,300w. This bike has a top speed of 32 mph which is creeping into electric scooter territory. It has a lower center of gravity compared to some other electric bikes, increasing overall stability and ride safety.

The F Series of e-scooters certainly aren’t cheap, but nearly $200 off makes this Segway a much more interesting proposition for those in the market. You can choose between the F25, F30, or F40. We’re currently looking at the F25 because it’s got the bigger discount ($170 off), a solid power output (300W), a great top speed (15.5 mph), and an impressive range (212.4 miles).

Electric scooters and hoverboards are a great last mile transport option for commuters. They’re also great for good ol’ fashioned fun. Segway is a top-rated maker of e-riders, and its Ninebot S model is currently on sale. The self-balancing personal transport has a top speed of 10 mph and 13.7 miles of range. And though some assembly is required if you buy from Amazon, the Segway Ninebot is still a top pick among users. Oh, and the Ninebot S is also compatible with Segway’s Go-Kart Kit!

Featuring dual 400W motors the S-Plus e-scooter has a top speed of 25 mph and up to 22 miles of range when fully charged. The Segway app is where you can control features like anti-theft, speed limit and adjustments, vehicle diagnostics, adjustable ambient lighting, install firmware updates, monitor battery status, and even remotely control your Segway. And when you’re not riding you can turn on follow mode to have the S-Plus follow you home, hands free.

This e-bike by TotGuard is a great pick for many reasons, not the least of which is the price! The bike has 3 riding modes: e-bike, assisted bike and normal bike and the battery is even totally removable if you want to go old school and get some exercise while it charges. The battery only takes 5 hours to completely charge and provides riders with 25-30 miles in full electric mode or 50-60 miles in assisted mode. The bike is made of an aluminum alloy and features 21-speed gears to give riders a ton of options. Last but not least, the company promises to provide "lifelong free exchange and return services of the electric bicycle."

This Hiboy S2 scooter could be the last scooter you'll ever need. It has a 500W electric brushless hub motor, can hit speeds of up to 19 mph and has a max travel range of up to 25.6 miles. The max load is 220 lbs, so this is a good option for older kids and adults alike. It's also rocking 10-inch solid tires with rear dual shock absorbers to make travel over rough terrain and speed bumps a whole lot more comfortable as well as "ultra-bright headlights with a range up to 15 meters." Don't worry about braking, the Hiboy comes equipped with a double braking system with disc braking and eABS regenerative anti-lock tech. Like many scooters, it also comes with an app that allows you to fine tune your ride and last but not least it's even collapsible for easier storage.

Automotive Deals

Dash Cams

This iZeeker dash cam is one of the best bang-for-your-buck deals you can find in car video. For only $31.99, you get a dash cam that records in 1080P full HD with a 170° wide angle lens. Like most other cams, this one saves videos onto a MicroSD card and features loop recording, automatic start and stop and it also employs a G-sensor for crash detection. There's even a parking monitoring feature. iZeeker will provide a two-year warranty with your purchase. Check out an image from the cam right here.

The REDTIGER dual dash cam has basically all of the features you could want out of a cam system like this at a great price. It can capture 4K video recordings from its front cam and 1080p video from the rear cam, both in daylight conditions and at night. The system has built-in WiFi which is always a helpful feature since it allows you to easily connect the cam to your phone to be able to save or edit videos right on your mobile device. Like many others, this camera system has 24-hour parking monitoring, collision-detection, and loop recording, all great features to look for. One reviewer shared a video of the cam's "clear and sharp" picture right here. Last but not least, the brand offers a lifetime warranty and 24-hour technical support. Learn more about the REDTIGER right here.

The DDK dash cam provides a 1080P HD picture from the front and a 720P picture from the rear. Like many other cameras, it has a built-in G-sensor for automatically recording and saving a video when it feels an impact to your vehicle. It features loop recording, automatic light adjustment, parking monitoring, WDR functionality, motion detection and more. It even comes with a crowbar and cable clips for installation and includes a lifetime warranty with your purchase.

The Kingslim dual dash cam can simultaneously record videos in 4K from the front cam and 1080p from the rear cam. It features "the industry-leading Sony IMX335 STARVIS sensor and Hisilicon Hi3559 processor. With super night vision, f/1.8 aperture, and WDR technology, you can record stunning details, even in low-light environments. With front 170° and rear 150° super-wide viewing angles and 6-layer glass fixed-focus lens, it gives you maximum coverage of the road and greatly enhances night vision, providing sharp and clear images and videos." Thanks to a 3-inch touchscreen, you only need one finger to operate the device and toggle features like collision detection, loop recording, emergency video lock, and even time-lapse recording. This cam, like many of the others in this list, has built-in Wi-Fi and GPS and last but not least, it can handle up to a 256GB SD card for storage. Learn more about the Kingslim cam right here or check out its picture in this 5-star Amazon user review.

The Vantrue N4 is a three-channel dash cam that features a 155° front camera, 165° back camera and 160° rear camera. It captures footage in a 1440P resolution for the front cam and 1080P for the inside and back cams. The cam features a “high-performance Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, a big F1.4 aperture 6-glass lens observing road front, [and an] F1.8 6-glass lens observing [the] rear.” One reviewer showcases the cam's "top notch" picture in a video right here. Other exciting features include infrared night vision capability, 24 hour motion detection, collision detection parking monitoring and optional GPS (sold separately). The cam currently has nearly 5,700 Amazon ratings with a total score of 4.4 out of 5 stars. Check it out here.

This dash cam has been a best-seller throughout Prime Day and it's easy to see why. It's a 3-channel camera system that captures video from the front, the rear and even inside of your vehicle. The front cam captures 4K video at a 170° angle, the rear captures 1080p video at a 160° angle and the inside cam captures 1440p video at a 150° angle. It also features things like loop recording, parking mode, etc. All the basics.

Car Cleaning Accessories

Car cleaning gel is one of the weirdest looking car cleaning tools out there, but it's also one of the easiest ways to grab the dirt and crumbs from the hardest-to-reach spots of your vehicle. Just take a handful of the Flubber-like substance, stick it on anything that looks like it could use a little less dust and dirt, then peel it off and watch the grime come with it. This putty is made for getting into small areas and corners that you might not be able to reach with more traditional tools. In addition to being a dust-grabbing powerhouse, it also has a clean "cologne" scent.

This is a great starter kit if you're just looking for the basics. It's a seven-piece set that will not only help you get the body of your car shining thanks to the Citrus Wash & Gloss, but it also comes with separate formulas for your tires (Diablo Wheel Cleaner) and even your interior (Total Interior Cleaner & Protectant). The Wash & Gloss comes in a 16 oz. bottle which should give most people 8-16 washes. In addition to the cleaners, this kit also comes with a wash mitt and three microfiber towels.

This portable handheld vac has a 60w motor and rechargeable battery. It comes with 3 attachments, a carrying bag, a filter brush, and a spare HEPA filter.

The popular ThisWorx portable car vacuum is a solid choice for anyone looking to up their car cleanliness game. It features a 110W and 9.17 amp motor, a built-in LED light, a washable double-HEPA filter, a flat bottom, a 16-foot power cable that connects to your car’s 12V lighter port and includes 3 different all-purpose nozzles, a carrying bag for easy storage and a filter cleaning brush.

The Black+Decker handheld vacuum uses a lithium ion battery and can hold a charge for up to 18 months. The dustbowl has a 20.6 oz capacity and is translucent to show the dirt captured inside. It uses cyclonic action to help keep the filter clean and also has a rotating nozzle to be used for a variety of applications. Both the bowl and filters are removable and washable, and the vac comes with a 2-year limited warranty.

This Hotor 2-gallon Car Trash Can features a lid so your trash won’t bounce out on any bumpy backcountry roads as well as storage pockets on the side to keep your pre-devoured snacks and other items organized. The interior is 100% leakproof, and when it isn’t in use the trash can can be easily collapsed and stored, though once you install it, we’re willing to bet it’ll be in use at all times.

The best selling product in the paints and paint supplies category isn't a paint, but rather, something to keep your paint looking shiny and new. This Shine Armor spray is a ceramic coating hydrophobic spray made to both protect and polish your paint job by providing "a waterless wash, coat and shine."

Trunk Organizers

The FORTEM trunk organizer is another solid all-around SUV trunk organizer pick. This one is similar in a lot of ways to the pick above, but it's available in multiple sizes, includes a removable lid, and features non-slip strips in addition to straps to keep it from moving around. As an added bonus, it even comes with a microfiber towel and a one year warranty.

The XL TCPro organizer is for those of you who want the best-of-the-best, but it comes at a cost. This organizer comes in a few sizes, but the extra large version is the real show stopper. This organizer is made with durable Oxford Polyester and features reinforced stitching in areas that might otherwise be prone to wear and tear. It's water and abrasion resistant, has 6 compartments, multiple sub-dividers, and can still be folded down to make it easier for storage. The company is so confident you'll love it, they even offer a lifetime warranty.

OBD2 Scanners/OBD2 Readers

This multi-functional OBD2 code reader by MotoPower features a built-in DTC lookup library, the ability to read and erase codes, a freeze frame view, vehicle info, data flow, vehicle speed information, engine coolant temp readings and more. It's compatible with most 1996 or newer U.S.-based vehicles and 2000 or newer EU-based and Asian vehicles. This scanner supports six languages, has a clear LCD display with backlight and contrast adjustment, and like most, doesn't need a battery or charger as it draws power from the OBD2 data link connector. The connection cable on the MotoPower scanner is 2.5 feet long. Be aware that this scanner can only read and clear info that's part of the OBD2 system and doesn't work with ABS, airbag, or oil service light systems.

The BlueDriver diagnostic tool is a Bluetooth OBD2 scanner that connects to your phone or tablet. It allows you to view live data of your vehicle in real time via a user-friendly app, with a customizable view that features various displays and colors. You can even export live data straight from the app. Unlike some OBD2 scanning devices, the BlueDriver doesn't just show you your trouble codes, it also provides a list of possible causes and reported fixes. This scanner is completely cordless and provides users with regular free updates; no subscription costs to worry about. BlueDriver also offers 24/7 tech support for its users.

The Foxwell OBD2 scanner lets you read error codes, locate bad O2 sensors, access emissions information, turn off your check engine light, and see live data for most worldwide cars equipped with OBD2. Like most scanners, no battery is required as the device draws power from the vehicle. Unlike many scanners, though, this one features a 2.8" color screen and comes with free lifetime updates. It even ships with a screen protector.

Autel's take on the OBD2 scanner is an affordable "plug and play" solution that promises users an easy-to-use interface, even if you're not overly familiar with car repair. The AutoLink tool supports reading codes, displaying live data, freeze frames and more. It's compatible with seven languages and works with most post-1996 OBD2 protocol vehicles. The code reader "features a patented one-click I/M readiness key," a color display, an LED indicator and even a built-in speaker. Autel also includes a 12-month warranty and lifetime free updates for the AutoLink tool.

Car Jump Starters

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 7.0-liter gas or 5.5-liter diesel engines. It also promises to work in fairly extreme temperatures, claiming to be able to jump vehicles in -4°F all the way up to 140°F. It features reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. If you need to charge a USB device or two, don’t worry, it has built-in USB 3.0 and USB-C outputs. Like some portable car battery jumpers, it also features a built-in emergency flashlight with an SOS mode and this one also comes with a bonus USB charging cable.

This AVAPOW unit can jump start cars, SUVs, and even boats with up to 8.0-liter gas or 6.5-liter diesel engines. It's rated at IP65 water-resistance, will operate in nearly any weather and features 8 different safety protection systems. Not only will this unit jump your car, like many others it also acts as a portable power pack featuring a built-in USB port as well as wireless charging capabilities for your phones, tablets and other devices. It also features multiple LED light functions including an SOS mode. Last but not least, this jump starter includes jumper cables, a USB-C charging cable and storage case with your purchase.

This NEXPOW portable jump starter can jump vehicles with up to a 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engine and carries up to 20 jumps on a single charge. It promises to work in extreme temperatures from -4°F to 140°F and includes safety technology like reverse polarity protection, over-current protection, high-temperature protection, over-load protection and more. There are also a few USB outputs built into the gadget, to allow users to charge their mobile devices, tablets, or anything else that uses USB. Naturally, the NEXPOW comes with its own clamps and cables, and it even includes a carrying case.

Portable Air Compressors

Keep in mind that this pump is NOT intended for use with high-pressure or large-volume applications like large pools, but this portable compressor comes with three nozzles and will work on any Schrader valve on cars, SUVs, motorcycles, and bicycles. The included accessory adapters will allow you to also use this inflator on balls, air mattresses, balloons, and other small inflatables.

The EPAuto air compressor is one of the most popular options out there. It plugs into your car's 12-volt lighter socket, comes with additional valve adapters for things like basketballs, inflatables, etc., features an automatic shutoff and has a built-in LED flashlight, like so many others. Also, like many of the more portable tire inflator options, this one isn't recommended for trucks or larger vehicles. Be aware that this air compressor actually has the shortest power cord on our list, clocked at only about 9 feet by a helpful answerer in Amazon's Q&A section, so if you like a little more slack, this might not be the best choice for you.

The TEROMAS tire inflator is a great choice because it can plug into your car's 12-volt cigarette lighter plug or a 110/120-volt wall outlet. It can inflate a P195/65R15 tire from 0 to 35 psi in under 4 minutes. The auto-off function automatically turns off the pump once it reaches your desired preset pressure value. This compressor, like many, has a digital display that conveniently shows your tire's current pressure and a built-in LED flashlight. It comes with three additional adapters and can be used with cars, motorcycles, bikes, air mattresses, balls and more. Learn more here.

This Avid Power tire inflator is a multi-purpose cordless pump that can be used with most tires, inflatable sports balls and more. It's a little more expensive than the others on our list, but it's also a little more convenient, since it doesn't need to be plugged in. If its battery pack happens to be out of juice when you need it, it also comes with a 12-volt power adapter that can be used to plug it in. The compressor has an automatic stop function with an indicated pressure accuracy of +/- 1 psi, a built-in LED light and comes with its very own tool bag. Be aware that this compressor, like many others, isn't suitable for large truck tires.

Radar Detectors

This Uniden R3 is packed with features at a fair price. The scanner features "advanced false alert filtering" as well as smart GPS technology so the scanner can "remember and mute common false alerts (such as retail store automatic doors) along your regularly driven routes so you never have to listen to the same false alert twice." It also has red light and speed camera alerts, programmable voice warnings, and a multi-color OLED display. It has over 7,000 ratings on Amazon right now with a fantastic score of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

If you're looking to spring for an Uniden radar detector but don't want to spend the hundreds of dollars it costs for an R3 or R7, this Uniden DFR1 may be the best radar detector for budget-minded drivers. It's a significantly more affordable way to try to avoid laser detection and features long-range sensitivity, front and rear protection, multiple driving modes, false alert filtering and a mute button. It even comes with its own suction cup mount. At this price point, it's tough to ignore.

Car Seats

This Graco car seat is designed to grow with your child. It converts from a rear-facing harness (5 to 40 lbs) to a forward-facing harness (22 to 54 lbs) to a highback booster seat (40 to 100 lbs). It has a 4-position recline and an adjustable headrest with 10 positions to choose from for the most comfortable fit possible for growing children. And Graco's “No-Rethread Simply Safe Adjust Harness System” lets you make adjustments to the headrest and harness together in one motion for a smoother experience.

Miscellaneous

After buying a car, many of us get home and immediately take off the license plate frames that had the dealership name on them. After all, you likely just paid them tens of thousands of dollars and they still want free advertising? No thanks. These silicone frames are a great replacement and won’t scratch your car like the metal ones, are rust-proof and fit all American and Canadian plates.

This Rain-X Blade is the clear windshield wiper of choice for Amazon shoppers, and it's a good pick. It comes in a variety of sizes from 14 inches to 28 inches and applies Rain-X water repellent directly to your windshield during use. The Rain-X universal adapter is made to be easy-to-use, and it "fits 96% of vehicles." The product also uses advanced beam wiper blade technology which "provides uniform pressure points along the length of the blade, allowing it to hug the curvature of the windshield for a smooth, clean wipe."

