3 of the most popular tire inflators on Amazon are all on sale for up to 38% off today

It's very easy and affordable nowadays to make sure your tires are always topped off with air, but despite this, too many people are still riding around on under-inflated tires. According to TireRack.com, "If a vehicle's tires are under-inflated by only 6 psi ... the tire's tread life could be reduced by as much as 25%." Rather than losing 25% of the time you would've otherwise had with your nice, new tires, it's probably a good idea to just occasionally check that they're properly inflated to be sure you get the most out of them. There are tons of great options for portable tire inflators now with built-in flashlights, bike tire and sports attachments, and more. Right now, Amazon has 3 of its most popular portable tire inflators available for up to 38% off. Check them out below.

$27.99 at Amazon

Key features

Plugs into your car outlet

11.9-foot power cord

Automatically turns off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved

Includes built-in LED lighting

Includes three additional nozzles for sports balls, air mattresses, bike tires and more

"Not applicable for any large vehicles with tire pressure ＞ 50 psi and tire width ＞ 245 MM such as trucks, vans and off-road vehicles"

The VacLife tire inflator plugs into your car's 12V power outlet with an 11.9-foot power cord to get its juice. It has automatic shutoff capability once it hits your preset PSI level, a built-in LED flashlight, and comes with three additional nozzles for inflatables like sports equipment, bike tires and more. This one is a great budget option but won't work for large vehicles with tire pressure greater than 50 psi or tire width greater than 245 mm like some trucks and off-road vehicles.

$31.98 at Amazon

Key features

Plugs into a car's 12-volt cigarette lighter port or a 110/120-volt wall plug

10.5" power cord

Includes four nozzle adaptors for use with cars, RVs, motorcycles, air mattresses, bike tires and more

Accuracy of shown pressure is +/- 3 psi

Up to 150 psi

Automatically turns off once the pre-set pressure has been achieved

Features a bright backlit LCD display

The TEROMAS tire inflator is a great choice because it can plug into your car's 12-volt cigarette lighter plug or a 110/120-volt wall outlet. It can inflate a P195/65R15 tire from 0 to 35 psi in under 4 minutes. The auto-off function automatically turns off the pump once it reaches your desired preset pressure value. This compressor, like many, has a digital display that conveniently shows your tire's current pressure and a built-in LED flashlight. It comes with three additional adapters and can be used with cars, motorcycles, bikes, air mattresses, balls and more. Learn more here.

$56.09 at Amazon

Key features

Powered by a rechargeable battery pack or a 12-volt car power adapter (option to be totally cordless)

For use with car tires, motorcycle tires, bike tires, inflatable sports balls, pool toys and more

Not suitable for large truck tires

Accuracy of shown pressure is +/- 1 psi

Automatically turns off once the preset pressure has been achieved

Includes a carrying bag, air tap and inflating needle

This Avid Power tire inflator is a multi-purpose cordless pump that can be used with most tires, inflatable sports balls and more. It's a little more expensive than the others on our list, but it's also a little more convenient, since it doesn't need to be plugged in. If its battery pack happens to be out of juice when you need it, it also comes with a 12-volt power adapter that can be used to plug it in. The compressor has an automatic stop function with an indicated pressure accuracy of +/- 1 psi, a built-in LED light and comes with its very own tool bag. Be aware that this compressor, like many others, isn't suitable for large truck tires.

