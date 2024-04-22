Rolls-Royce bringing three customer-commissioned cars to Beijing show

Rolls-Royce inaugurated a customization center called Private Office in Shanghai, China, in 2023, and it will bring the first three cars created in the facility to the 2024 Beijing show. The builds are based on the Spectre, the Phantom, and the Ghost, and they're inspired by travel.
The cars are grouped under the Spirit of Expression label, and each one is given a name. Shown above, the Spectre is named "Escapism" and finished in a color combination that references a flower called lantana found in the South American tropics. The top part of the coupe is painted in Tempest Gray while the bottom wears Lantana Red paint. This color also appears on the center caps fitted to the 23-inch wheels. Inside, there's Selby Gray, Purple Silk, and Sunset leather upholstery, Sunset piping, and a Starlight headliner with Sunset-colored lights.
Somewhat more subtle than the Spectre, the Phantom is an extended-wheelbase model named "Magnetism" that's also characterized by a two-tone look. Designers headed to Sicily's Cala Luna beach for inspiration: There's Kabira Blue paint above the beltline and Cala Luna Sand paint below it. Arctic White and Cala Luna Sand accents add a finishing touch to the look. The interior gets a Starlight headliner with white and Galileo Blue lighting, an array of stainless-steel inlays, as well as Blue Gray, Navy Blue, and Arctic White leather upholstery.
We're off to Boracay Island in the Philippines for the Ghost, which is called Expressionism. Boracay Blue paint "evokes the sunsets over Boracay Island," according to Rolls-Royce, and it's accented by a hand-painted Lime Green stripe added as a reminder of the island's tropical landscapes. Black, Arctic White, and Lime Green leather upholstery dominates the interior. Look up, and you'll see a Starlight headliner that features a unique wave pattern, "like silk in the wind," created with over 1,000 "stars." There are eight shooting stars, too.
Rolls-Royce notes that the three Spirit of Expression cars were commissioned by customers, so they'll presumably head off to their new home when the Beijing show closes its doors. The brand will open additional Private Office centers later in 2024, meaning we'll undoubtedly see additional one-off models before the end of the year. Rolls-Royce points out that most of its clients pay extra to customize their car.
Sign in to post
Please sign in to leave a comment.Continue