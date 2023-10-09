5 thoughts on the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre

ROCHESTER, Mich. — Dudes associated with Rolls-Royce have said some pretty memorable things. T.E. Lawrence called the cars “above rubies,” while Charles Royce presciently observed — in 1900 no less — “The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean. There is no smell or vibration. They should become very useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged.”

I’m not into jewelry, so the 2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre is definitely better than rubies, and it’s an EV with a lot of character and purpose. Chuck and Tom were right.

This luxury grand tourer is one of the best cars I’ve ever driven — as it should be given it starts at $422,750 — but it also succeeds as an EV.

Here’s five thoughts as to why.

1. It’s dressed impeccably

My test car has a striking two-tone exterior of Arctic White and Midnight Black, recalling a signature cue of great Rollers of the past. A spokesman said two-tone paint dates to the 1920s, notably on the Phantom V, then took off during the coachbuilt cars in the ‘30s. By the 1950s, the paint scheme had become a Rolls-Royce calling card.

It looks like the Spectre is wearing a tuxedo. Upon arriving for my drive at Meadow Brook Hall, a century-old mansion with a history almost as deep as Rolls, I was asked if I had a preference. There was a pink car, a pretty blue one and some others. I pointed at this one immediately.

Furthering the coachbuilt vibe, you get in and out of the car via two huge rear-opening doors. Like on other Rolls-Royces, they can open and close themselves.

2. What an interior

Naturally, it’s a beautiful cabin. The wood, chrome and leather look and feel rich. The one I tested has a gorgeous blue interior with a navy blue backdrop and sky blue accenting along the top of the dash. A sliver and white clock is set in the middle of the instrument panel. The seats are two-tone blue with the RR crest embroidered in the headliners. There’s a fair amount of room in the backseat, and my knees didn't even touch the seat in front of me.

The turn-by-turn navigation is outstanding. There's a camera in the middle of the dashboard with arrows telling you which way to go. It's not distracting because the aesthetic of the Spectre’s dashboard is so simple, yet elegant.

It's a quiet cabin — more serene than the Cullinan — and stoutly keeps the outside world at bay. Look up and you’re greeted by the Starry Night Sky. Look down and note the plush carpet. I encourage you to drive barefoot.

3. Versus the Cullinan

To frame the Spectre’s position in the Rolls-Royce line, I felt it best to compare it to the other non-traditional model, the Cullinan. The Spectre EV coupe is more of a luxury item than the Cullinan SUV, in my opinion. While the latter is beautifully appointed, it’s still a barge of a vehicle. I’ll concede that many Rolls-Royce owners would prefer to be driven, and the Cullinan offers a better “champagne start.” But from a design and fun-to-drive perspective, the Spectre has more character.

4. It’s one the best coupes I’ve driven

It's one of the best coupes that I've ever driven. It's relaxing and comfortable thanks to a well-tuned suspension. The steering is outstanding. It's light on center yet there's some engagement that makes the Spectre rewarding to drive. With the four-wheel steering, it's easy to almost make this car pivot.

Acceleration is powerful in a tasteful manner that’s unique to Rolls. The Spectre will hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, and that feels accurate. It could be quicker, but Rolls feels it’s more on-brand to launch smoothly rather than offer the seat-pulling twist found in other EVs. The Spectre has 584 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque, so do the math, it could be faster than 4.4 if Rolls desired.

There are some enormous blind spots for the driver looking out the left side, as the mirror and A-Pillar are right in the line of sight. Despite the long hood, the forward visibility is solid.

5. There’s no range anxiety, charging challenges or cost issues

Like a lot of things for Rolls-Royce owners, the problems of the world don’t apply to them. Most charge at home and can reasonably expect to not exceed the Spectre’s 260-mile range. Yes, Rolls charges its customers for the battery technology, like all automakers do. The difference: Rolls owners can afford the markup.