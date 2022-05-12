Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II introduced for 2023

Rolls-Royce sent its Phantom off to finishing school for 2023. What came back is the Series II, which Rolls itself acknowledges as a "subtle" evolution of the iconic superluxury sedan. To mark the occasion, the company commissioned a one-off model named Platino (for "platinum"), which is pictured below.

"The subtle changes we have made for the new Phantom Series II have all been minutely considered and meticulously executed. As Sir Henry Royce himself said: ‘Small things make perfection, but perfection is no small thing’,” said Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös in the company's official announcement.

The Phantom Series II received what Rolls-Royce described as a "light-touch" aesthetic update. The grille is just a touch more upright and is now illuminated (a cue borrowed from the Ghost) and the headlights now feature a laser-cut pattern designed to mimic the Rolls-Royce-signature "Starlight" headliner in the Phantom's interior. Two new wheel options have been added. The first is a 3D-milled stainless wheel featuring triangular facets; the second is the 1920s-style disc available in either stainless or black lacquer finish.

Inside, nothing has really changed, but you'd be unlikely to notice one way or the other since no two Phantoms ever really look alike unless they're deliberately commissioned thusly. Rolls-Royce says the steering wheel is the only interior upgrade of note; it was made slightly thicker. The infotainment system was also updated to incorporate Rolls-Royce Connected, which talks to its digital concierge smartphone app, Whisper. That allows owners to monitor the Phantom's vitals, send destinations to the navigation system or schedule service.

The Phantom Platino (that white one above) is a perfect illustration of what we said above about no two Phantoms looking the same. Rolls-Royce's Bespoke individualization program is busy pretty much 24/7 putting together one-of-a-kind creations for its uber-wealthy customers. The Platino's fabric rear seats are a nod to the early days of Rolls-Royce, when front seats were leather-adorned but the rear were covered in upholstered cloth.

