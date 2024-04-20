GM's new V2H products help turn your EV into a home generator

Despite how you may feel about them, EVs offer quite a few benefits over comparable gas-powered models. One newer offering is vehicle-to-home (V2H) bidirectional charging, which essentially turns EVs into emergency generators that can temporarily power home appliances and other devices. Some General Motors electric vehicles have the technology, and the automaker recently announced a group of new products to help homeowners take advantage of their EV’s capabilities.

GM’s V2H bundles come with equipment to connect a vehicle to properly equipped homes, which require transfer switches and other gear to use electricity from a generator. Later this year, the automaker will expand its offering with solar options and energy storage solutions. Owners can manage the transfer using GM’s mobile apps.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV First Edition RST will be the first vehicle to work with the new products, but GM said it would add the capability to all Ultium-based EVs by the 2026 model year. Owners with questions can chat with a product specialist on GM Energy Live, and the service can connect them with the automaker’s preferred installer, Qmerit, which will help with permitting and work with utility companies during the installation.

GM said that pricing, installation, and delivery times vary between applications, but the company’s website has a fairly straightforward guide to selecting products. That said, you’ll have to enter personal information to get a quote and be prepared to spend some time thinking about the add-ons you’ll want (battery/storage solutions, EV charging, and more).

Other companies offer similar products, including Hyundai and Kia. V2H bidirectional charging has been available for the Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 for a couple of years, and the automaker sells a range of charging and storage products to work with them. The Ford F-150 Lightning and F-150 with a hybrid powertrain also have onboard generators that have already proven their worth during storm-related extended power outages in some parts of the country.