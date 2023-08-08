GM adds V2H charging to Blazer EV, Equinox EV, Lyriq and more

General Motors is expanding the number of models that will be capable of vehicle-to-home (V2H) bidirectional charging. Previously, only the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST and 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 were confirmed to have said capability. As of today, GM is promising the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV, 2024 Chevy Equinox EV, 2024 Cadillac Lyriq and soon-to-be-revealed Cadillac Escalade IQ will feature V2H charging. Additionally, GM says its whole retail portfolio of Ultium platform vehicles will have V2H by 2026.

Bidirectional charging was suspiciously missing from the spec sheets of vehicles like the Blazer EV and Equinox EV before, but it’s great to see that GM is now going to offer that capability in the first model year of said vehicles. Those interested in a Lyriq might want to purchase the 2024 model year if V2H charging is an important feature for them, since the 2023 model currently does not offer it.

GM detailed all of its V2H technologies a little over a month ago, showing how folks can use their EVs to transfer energy to their home during power outages or to use the car’s power during peak cost hours to lower your electric bill. There will be three different bundles you can buy, though GM hasn’t provided prices or exact availability dates yet. Regardless, today’s news is great for folks who were thinking about buying one of these new Ultium-based EVs from GM’s lineup.

