One of the key questions we've had since Toyota announced our new Land Cruiser would be based on the smaller Prado variant and fit below the Sequoia has been: How will it compare with the new 4Runner? Now that the 2025 Toyota 4Runner has been revealed, we can start to answer that question. And we only say start, because we're not sure we fully understand the answer at this stage. You see, we've pulled together the numbers on both the new 4Runner and the new Land Cruiser, plus the old Toyota 4Runner for good measure. We've put them all in a convenient table above. And, well, the 4Runner and Land Cruiser seem even closer than we were expecting. First of all, the wheelbase and width are practically identical (the Land Cruiser is only a tenth of an inch wider). Length is darn close, too, with the 4Runner stretching only 1.1 inch longer than the Land Cruiser.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 1958 View 48 Photos

Even more strange is that in two key spots, the 4Runner is better for off-road use than the Land Cruiser. It has 1.2 inches more ground clearance (comparing the standard models), plus it's nearly half a foot shorter in overall height than the Land Cruiser. The 4Runner also boasts an optional third-row bench, while the Land Cruiser is strictly a two-row model. There's barely a difference powertrain-wise, too. Yes, the standard 4Runner only gets the non-hybrid turbo four-cylinder with significantly less power and torque, but the optional Hybrid Max powertrain has the exact same 326 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque as the Land Cruiser. And they both have four-wheel-drive, though some versions of the 4Runner will be selectable four-wheel drive-only (no full-time setting).

2024_Lexus_GX_Overtrail+_007 View 39 Photos

There actually is a version of the Land Cruiser that can further differentiate itself from 4Runner. But it has a Lexus badge. The GX, which is the fancier twin of the Land Cruiser, still has a third-row option. It also has a twin-turbo V6 with substantially more power than the Land Cruiser. Sure it's more expensive, but the engine, appointments and seating flexibility help distinguish it. Though the Land Cruiser does have retro good looks. The 4Runner is no slouch in the looks department either, though it's decidedly more modern and takes heavily from the Tacoma it's based on. One thing is very clear, though: The new 4Runner is mostly bigger and better than its predecessor when comparing specs. The base turbo four-cylinder makes 8 more horsepower and 39 more pound-feet of torque than the ancient 4.0-liter V6 it replaces. The new version's transmission has three additional cogs, too, which will almost certainly help out fuel economy (stay tuned for that info in the future). And of course, this is just for that base four-cylinder. The hybrid version we've already discussed will probably feel like an order of magnitude (not literally, though, I see you, math commenters) more potent.

2024 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro View 4 Photos