2025 Polestar 3 gets a big price drop, expands trim selection

Pricing for the 2025 Polestar 3 is out, and the latest prices are a little lower than what we were expecting. The cheapest (and only) version announced for 2024 started at $85,300, but now the basement for 2025 is $74,800, including the $1,400 destination charge.

For that price, you get the new, base Long Range Dual Motor w/Pilot Pack – that pack includes Pilot Assist, Park Assist Pilot, Lane Change Assist and a head-up display. Do note that every version of the Polestar 3 for 2025 is a “Long Range Dual Motor” model with the Pilot Pack, though, as Polestar hasn’t revealed any lesser versions yet.

The above model didn’t exist for 2024; the Long Range Dual Motor w/Pilot and Plus Pack was what Polestar offered as the base model previously. For 2025, this model is $5,000 cheaper, coming in at $80,300. The Plus Pack adds luxurious amenities such as a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, wool seats, air purifier, 21-inch wheels and heated rear seats.

The Performance Pack cars get a hefty discount for 2025, as well. Opt for this model, and it starts at $80,800. Tack the Plus Pack onto the Performance Pack car, and you’re looking at an $86,300 price – again, that’s a $5,000 discount versus 2024. As a reminder, the Performance Pack nets you 28 more horsepower and 51 additional pound-feet of torque (for a grand total of 517 and 671, respectively), more aggressive suspension tuning, 22-inch forged wheels and gold accents throughout the car. The 0-to-60 mph sprint drops from 5.0 to 4.7 seconds thanks to the extra power.

The $7,500 tax credit is not available if you purchase a Polestar 3 right now because initial production is occurring in Chengdu, China. However, that could change when Polestar begins production of the car in South Carolina, which it currently claims will happen “in the middle of 2024.” In the meantime, Polestar points out that you can at least take advantage of the $7,500 credit if you lease one of the Chinese-built cars.

Initial deliveries are expected to take place in the second quarter of this year, and you’re able to both configure and order the 2025 model on Polestar’s website now.

Related video: