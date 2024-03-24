The best Big Spring Sale tire deals are from Tire Rack, not Amazon

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you've missed the news thus far, Amazon is throwing another big Prime-Day-like sales event, this time in the form of the Big Spring Sale. While there are surely tons of great deals to be had from it, Amazon certainly isn't the only retailer rolling out the discounts this week. In fact, Tire Rack is currently featuring tons of fantastic tire deals now until, in same cases, the end of April. If you're in the market for new tires, check out the list below to find savings of up to $250 on brands like Goodyear, Bridgestone, Continental and more.

Save up to $100 on Cooper Tires

Live until April 30th, Tire Rack is offering a promotion that could get you up to $100 back via Visa Reward by mail-in or online rebate with the purchase of four select passenger Cooper tires.

Save up to $100 on Bridgestone Tires

This promotion lasts until March 31st and could get you up to $70 back on a Bridgestone Visa Prepaid Card by mail with the purchase of four select Bridgestone brand tires, or up to $100 when you use your Bridgestone Tire Rack credit card.

Save up to $90 on Firestone Tires

Picking up a set of four select Firestone tires can get you a $60 rebate in the form of a Visa Prepaid Card or virtual account as of this writing. You can increase that by $30 when using a CFNA Credit Card or Bridgestone Tire Rack Credit Card. This deal ends March 31st, so if you want to take advantage of the deal you can do that right here.

Save up to $250 on Goodyear Tires

If you only drive on Goodyears, we've got you covered with a deal as well. With the purchase of four select Goodyear tires, you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 Goodyear Visa Prepaid Card or Virtual Account by online or mail-in rebate, until March 31st. You can increase your rebate by an additional $150 if you use a Goodyear credit card.

Save up to $100 on Mickey Thompson Tires

Mickey Thompson fans need not worry, thanks to this promotion you may be eligible to receive up to a $100 reward by a Virtual Mickey Thompson Visa Prepaid Card or Mickey Thompson Visa Prepaid Card by mail when you purchase a set of 4 select Mickey Thompson tires. This deal ends April 15th.

Save $80 on Falken Tires

If you're in the market for a set of Falken's then you could save $80 on a set of 4 Falken Azenis RT660 tires thanks to an instant rebate. This offer is going on until April 30th.

Save up to $140 on General Tire

If you're looking for a deal on General Tires, you can get up to a $70 General Tire Visa Prepaid Card by mail when purchasing a set of 4 qualifying passenger General Tires. You can also increase that rebate by $70 if you use a Continental Tire or General Tire credit card. This offer lasts until April 30th.

Save up to $180 on Pirelli Tires

Pirelli has multiple deals available for the taking right now. Until March 31st, you can save up to $180 "($100 back via rebate + $80 instant savings)" on matching sets of 4 select Pirelli Cinturato tires. If you're in the market for a set of WeatherActive tires, you can save $80 instantly on an eligible set of those as well. Last but not least, you can also take advantage of an $80 instant rebate when purchasing a set of P Zero AS Plus 3 tires or P7 AS Plus 3 tires. That last deal is available all the way until April 30th.

The easiest way to take advantage of these deals is to click right here to learn the details of the promotions and see all of the eligible tires. You can also search for what you'll need by using the "shop by vehicle" tool on TireRack.com, which allows you to input your car's make, model, and year, and the site will present you with all of the available tires compatible with your vehicle. Start your search for new wheels right here.

