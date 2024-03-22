This popular wireless iPhone power bank from Anker is 43% off for the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Battery life is important to any smartphone user but carrying around heavy power bricks and charging cables every day can be a hassle. If you like to travel with minimal accessories then Anker might have the solution for you. In collaboration with PopSockets, Anker has created a slim, easily portable power bank for iPhone users. The Anker 622 MagGo with PopSockets Grip combines two important features into a single unit, a backup battery and a comfortable hand grip that doubles as a table-top phone stand. The slim and compact design of the MagGo allows it to be stored when not in use, making it less of a burden to carry. This Anker MagGo can used virtually anywhere and it’s currently 43% off on Amazon for the Amazon Big Spring Sale, reducing the price from $69.99 to $39.98.

$39.98 at Amazon

Key Features:

Can store up to 5,000mAh of electrical charge

PopGrip functions as a stand and grip

It attaches magnetically to the back of the iPhone

Compatible only with iPhone 12 to 14 Pro Max

Anker has always been a reliable source for charging accessories. With nearly 1,000 ratings and a 4.2 out of 5-star rating, it’s clear that customers love the Anker brand and its magnetic wireless battery chargers. Internal magnets allow it to snap securely to your phone to charge. What makes this power bank unique is its slim design and the PopSockets grip, which allows users to carry and use their phone and the charging brick at the same time. With the grip/stand, located on the back of the Anker charger, you can place your phone down horizontally or keep a firm grip on your phone while on the go. Currently, the Anker 622 MagGo with PopSockets is only designed for iPhone users who carry a 12 series to 14 Pro Max.