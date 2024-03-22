2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX is one wooly Bulli

The endearingly retro Volkswagen ID. Buzz is scheduled to hit dealers in the U.S. this year, but in typical VW fashion, the automaker has plans for some interesting variants that may never reach our shores. The ID. Buzz GTX is a high-performance van with all-wheel drive, a sporty, a black- and red-clad interior, and a bafflingly low 99 mph top speed. Volkswagen will open the order books for the van this summer, and pricing details will become available closer to the release date.

Perhaps it’s not surprising that VW limited the top speed so strictly, as it’s likely not the most aerodynamic vehicle on the road. That said, it gets fast charging that can boost battery power from 10 to 80 percent in 26 minutes using a DC fast charger, and VW will offer the van in short or long wheelbase lengths. We don’t have range, power, or acceleration numbers yet, but VW said it would be the most potent Bus (or Bulli, if you prefer) of all time and noted a 3,968-pound (1,800 kg) tow rating.

The GTX is unmistakably an ID. Buzz, but VW gave it some more aggressive styling touches. It has a black lower grille and gloss black trim pieces. The automaker equips 20-inch wheels as standard, but two new 21-inch wheel designs are available. An exclusive red or two-tone red/silver paint job is also available.

While many ID. Buzz configurations feature friendly, airy-looking cabin designs, the GTX’s cabin has a black interior with red contrast stitching and ArtVelours Eco microfleece upholstery (looks similar to Alcantara). The van is available as a five-, six-, or seven-seater, depending on the configuration, and the second-row seats can slide by up to eight inches in the long-wheelbase model.

Volkswagen said it got the message about too many touch controls and non-illuminated buttons, but the GTX retains the former. As for button lighting, the new van has an illuminated touch bar for climate controls, and VW said that the system comes backed by a new, faster processor. It also has a larger 12.9-inch screen, a new voice assistance system, and a ChatGPT AI integration.