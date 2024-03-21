Hyundai, Kia and Genesis EVs recalled for damaged charging control unit

Hyundai Motor America and Kia America are recalling a combined 147,100 U.S. vehicles over a damaged charging unit, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday. Hyundai will recall 98,878 vehicles, including certain 2022-2024 Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, Genesis GV60, Genesis GV70 Electrified and Genesis GV80 Electrified models, while Kia will recall 48,232 vehicles impacting certain EV6 models.

The Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) "may become damaged over time from transient high voltage and thermal cycling" and stop charging the 12-volt battery, which can result in a loss of drive power increasing the risk of a crash, the safety regulator said. Kia notes that there will be "audible warning chimes and one or more of the following: Illumination of "Check Electric Vehicle System" warning light, Master warning light, Charging system warning light, "Stop vehicle and check power supply" warning light, power down (turtle) warning light and/or reductions in motive power."

Dealers will inspect and replace the ICCU and its fuse, as necessary. In addition, dealers will update the ICCU software.

Material from Reuters was used in this report.