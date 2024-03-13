VW ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer debut as a hot hatch and wagon for Europe

It’ll come as no surprise that Europe is once again enjoying some unique European cars that the U.S. sadly won’t. Today, those two pieces of forbidden fruit are the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX and ID.7 GTX Tourer. In case you weren’t familiar, “GTX” means performance for VW’s EVs, so we’ve got one hot hatch and one hot wagon to cover.

Starting with the ID.3 GTX (that you’ll see in the gallery at the top of this post), it’s essentially a spicier version of the ID.3 electric hatchback on sale in Europe today. Power is goosed up to 282 horsepower, or 322 horsepower if you opt for the “Performance” model of the GTX. That power is doled out exclusively to the rear wheels, resulting in a rear-drive hot hatchback that can do 0-62 mph in just 5.6 seconds. We like the sound of that.

VW also tosses in a unique suspension with its DCC adaptive dampers; the battery pack is slightly larger for more range than the base ID.3, and it gets a unique front fascia, glossy black trim aplenty and 20-inch wheels to set it apart on the road. Inside, the GTX adds high-bolstered sport seats, red trim and stitching all over and a model-specific steering wheel.