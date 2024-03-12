The 2024 500e is nearly here, and before its grand launch, Fiat revealed a pair of special editions that’ll be joining the lineup toward the end of the year. They’re called the “Inspired By Beauty” and “Inspired By Music” models.

Starting with the 500e Inspired By Beauty (seen in the photo gallery at the top), it’s painted in an exclusive Rose Gold color you won’t be able to get on any other 500e. The shade is rather stunning, so it’s safe to say the name matches its actual appearance. This model also gets body-color mirror caps and chrome molding to differentiate it from other models. Inside the Inspired By Beauty, Fiat treats you to beige “eco-leather” seats and a contrasting black dash also wrapped in eco-leather.

The Inspired By Beauty model adds new driver assistance features that other versions of the 500e don’t have, including adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist. Thankfully, the second special model Fiat released today also has the above driver assistance features, too.