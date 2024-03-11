2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid debuts as a PHEV with an inline-six

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid picks up where the previous E 53 left off, but adds an extra electrified spice. That electrified spice comes in plug-in hybrid form, which means the medium-rung E-Class AMG comes with both stellar sport sedan performance and an eco slant.

Under the hood of this four-door is an updated version of the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that now produces 443 horsepower on its own, an increase of 14 horsepower over the previous generation thanks to a new turbo, revised engine software and increased cooling capacities. However, that engine is now augmented with a 161-horsepower electric motor integrated into the nine-speed automatic transmission. Total system output is a strong 577 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque, and it sends said power through an AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. Engage “Race Start” mode (launch control), and the electric motor will apply a temporary boost up to 604 horsepower. Using this extra boost, Mercedes says the E 53 can do the 0-60 mph sprint in just 3.7 seconds (or 3.9 without) – top speed is electronically limited to 174 mph, too.

As for the E 53 Hybrid’s PHEV credentials, it’s rocking a 28.6 kWh battery pack, though Mercedes says only 21.2 kWh is available for everyday use, while the rest of the capacity is programmed to wait in reserve for you to use as electric boost “during high-performance driving.” Basically, Mercedes is just making sure you’re never without the extra 161 horsepower its electric motor crucially adds to the equation. Like other recent Mercedes PHEVs, this one can also charge at a DC fast charger at speeds up to 60 kW – a 10-80% charge takes approximately 20 minutes. However, we suspect most folks will be charging at home, where AC charging can be done at up to 11 kW. Range figures aren’t provided, but we’re expecting a respectable number given how large the battery pack is. And as an added convenience bonus, Mercedes says one-pedal driving is possible.

The E 53 Hybrid has all the usual other enhancements we’d expect from a mid-tier AMG variant. It gets adaptive dampers paired with steel springs as the only suspension option. Additional bracing in both front and rear stiffens the structure, while a wider front track (compared to the standard E-Class) and stiffer bushings enhance handling further. Rear-wheel steering comes standard, and Mercedes says it offers a maximum angle of 2.5 degrees in the opposite direction or 0.7 degrees in the same direction as the fronts. An AMG Dynamic Plus Package comes standard that adds large composite brakes, an electronically-controlled rear differential, dynamic engine mounts, an AMG leather/microfiber steering wheel and the aforementioned Race Start launch control feature.

You’ll know it’s the AMG from the exterior thanks to wider fenders (0.43 inch wider than the standard E-Class), an AMG-specific grille with illuminated slats, unique front and rear bumpers, openings in the wheel arches, “Hybrid” badging, AMG side skirts, 20-inch alloy or 21-inch (optional forged) wheels, an AMG spoiler lip and quad exhaust.

The interior sets itself apart from non-AMG products with AMG Sport seats standard or highly-carved AMG “performance seats” for even more bolstering. AMG logos can be seen throughout, and AMG-specific menus and displays on the screen and digital cluster are also featured. If you want an extra screen-heavy interior, Mercedes says its optional Superscreen (pictured above) is available on the E 53, too.

As a final note, an E 53 Hybrid “Edition 1” special-edition model is available for the 2025 model year that comes with a massive amount of exclusive appearance extras. It’s painted in Manufaktur Moonlight White Magno, decorated with black graphics and accents everywhere, comes standard with nearly every option in the book and is outfitted with a unique black and yellow interior. You get an “Edition 1” engraving on the center console, and it even comes with an AMG car cover that displays the “Edition 1” logo.

Pricing isn’t available for the E 53 yet, but Mercedes says this E-Class variant will hit dealers “later in 2024.”

