Chevy announces new Blazer EV pricing as production resumes

General Motors announced Friday that it will resume production of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV following a December stop-sale order that froze unsold models at various stages of the supply chain so they could be subjected to critical software updates, without which the car appears almost guaranteed to malfunction.

"Today, we’re announcing we are resuming Chevrolet Blazer EV sales for customers," the company's statement said. "We have made significant software updates that will improve features and functionality to deliver on the high expectations of our customers. We’re confident these improvements will address concerns heard from some early owners and as promised, we’re carrying learnings over to other products in GM’s lineup."

The announcement also touted multiple feature updates that were included in the push — "customizable multi-color ambient lighting, revised Driver Information Center graphics with battery percentage display and more" — but it's unclear whether those components were intended for launch but not initially delivered or are in fact "new."

Also included was another round of pricing updates — if we're counting correctly, this is at least their third such announcement — further outlining pricing for several trims it has not yet sold to customers. We say "outlining" rather than "cementing," because GM has already promised that they're going to do this at least one more time whenever the LT FWD eventually goes on sale, and they still have the RS FWD and SS piece to squeeze into the larger puzzle. We could do this three more times (happy marketing noises here)!

So, forget the prices GM announced in the fall, in other words, they effectively never existed. The 2024 Blazer EV trims we know about will be priced as follows (with destination included, but before the $7,500 federal tax credit for which it is eligible):

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV LT AWD : $50,195

: 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS AWD : $54,595

: 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS RWD: $56,170

The Blazer LT RWD will follow for "under $50,000" some time later this year or early next.

