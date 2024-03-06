Nissan slashes 2024 Ariya price by up to $6000 on most trims

Nissan has significantly lowered prices on its Ariya electric crossover for 2024. The sticker has dropped by $3,600 on starting trim levels and as much as $6,000 on upper trims.

The 63-kilowatt-hour front-wheel-drive Ariya Engage base trim will now start at $40,980, which includes a $1,390 destination charge. All other trim levels get a price cut of $6,000, including Ariyas with larger 87-kWh batteries and models optioned with either front-wheel drive or a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup that Nissan calls e-4orce.

Prices for 2024 Ariya trim levels are as follows (including destination fee):

Engage FWD, 63 kWh battery: $40,980

Venture+ FWD, 87 kWh battery: $42,580

Evolve+ FWD, 87 kWh battery: $45,580

Empower+ FWD, 87 kWh battery: $49,080

Engage e-4ORCE, 63 kWh battery: $44,980

Engage+ e-4ORCE, 87 kWh battery: $46,580

Evolve+ e-4ORCE, 87 kWh battery: $49,580

Platinum+ e-4ORCE, 87 kWh battery: $55,580

Nissan says that it wishes to make the Ariya more competitive with the reduction. Nissan pioneered the electric vehicle segment with the Leaf in 2010, but the EV market has gotten more competitive in recent years as other automakers have joined the fray.

Additionally, the EV sector has experienced a global slowdown in sales in recent months, leading to layoffs and some automakers changing their plans to go completely electric. Analysts say that some of the reasons are that early adopters have already made the change from gasoline to electric and that early sales numbers weren't indicative of trends to come. Additionally, some customers are still concerned about factors like range anxiety and charging availability.

On that latter point, Nissan says that in 2025 Nissan will make Ariyas NACS compatible, meaning the vehicle will be compatible with Tesla fast-charging stations so consumers have more options when it comes to recharging their batteries.

