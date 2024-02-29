Harley-Davidson reveals new nostalgia-laden limited editions

Harley-Davidson has a couple of new special edition lines of bikes. One of them focuses on the history of Harley-Davidson, and the others take inspiration from musical instruments.

We'll start with the one that has bike-related history, the Hydra-Glide Revival. It's the fourth model in the Icons Motorcycle Collection, and it's celebrating the 75th anniversary of the introduction of the Hydra-Glide front suspension design. While the suspension design launched in 1949, the design cues of this bike are all based on mid-1950s Harley bikes, with red and white paint, and vintage instrument graphics both being inspired by bikes from 1954 to 1956. It also features plenty of chrome badging, as well as chrome wheels and air cleaner. It has a solo seat with fringed leather, white piping and red stitching, with matching locking saddle bags. Plus it gets a two-tone removable windshield. Only 1,750 of them will be built, and there's special edition badging on top of the handle bar risers.