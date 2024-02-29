Harley-Davidson reveals new nostalgia-laden limited editions

Harley-Davidson has a couple of new special edition lines of bikes. One of them focuses on the history of Harley-Davidson, and the others take inspiration from musical instruments.
We'll start with the one that has bike-related history, the Hydra-Glide Revival. It's the fourth model in the Icons Motorcycle Collection, and it's celebrating the 75th anniversary of the introduction of the Hydra-Glide front suspension design. While the suspension design launched in 1949, the design cues of this bike are all based on mid-1950s Harley bikes, with red and white paint, and vintage instrument graphics both being inspired by bikes from 1954 to 1956. It also features plenty of chrome badging, as well as chrome wheels and air cleaner. It has a solo seat with fringed leather, white piping and red stitching, with matching locking saddle bags. Plus it gets a two-tone removable windshield. Only 1,750 of them will be built, and there's special edition badging on top of the handle bar risers.
That brings us to the other special edition, which encompasses three models. They're the Tobacco Fade Motorcycle Enthusiast Collection. It's not the most brilliant name, but it is fairly descriptive of what makes the bikes unique. They all get a faded paint scheme that's similar to what you'll find on guitars and drums. The paint scheme is applied to various panels, and the faded sections are surrounded by matching pinstripes. Driving the music theme home are a fuel tank medallion designed like a music record, and a graphic on the front fender based on a guitar pick. This special edition is available on the Low Rider ST, Ultra Limited and Tri Glide Ultra, and 2,000 of each will be built.
Pricing and availability haven't been announced, but all these bikes will be on display at Daytona Bike Week from March 2 to March 9.
