Ford Performance releases severe-duty steering upgrade kit for Bronco

Ford Performance has released a severe-duty steering system upgrade kit that lets Bronco owners retrofit the beefier parts that already come standard on some variants of the SUV. Sold as a bundle, the components should reduce the risk of a breakdown while off-roading.

Spotted by enthusiast website Ford Authority, the kit is assigned part number M-3200-WT in the Ford Performance catalog. It includes a higher-torque motor, a reinforced steering gear casing sourced from the Bronco Raptor, stronger inner tie rods with improved articulation, and reinforced outer tie rods with increased deflection ball joints. Ford claims this kit "significantly reduces steering efforts" in off-road driving.

The kit was designed to fit every version of the two-door Bronco built between the 2021 and 2024 model years, the four-door Wildtrak built between the 2021 and 2022.5 model years, and the 2021 to 2024 four-door variant equipped with the optional Sasquatch Package. It doesn't fit the four-door base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, Black Diamond, and Badlands models built from 2021 to 2023 without the Sasquatch Package. And, if you own a 2024 Bronco Badlands or a 2024 model with the Sasquatch Package, you've already got the upgraded parts.

Ford Performance charges $1,300 for the severe-duty steering system upgrade kit excluding installation. There's a catch: if you're planning on installing the kit yourself, you'll also need to buy the ProCal 4 Calibration device (part number M-12655-F) priced at $495, which pushes the total to $1,795. Ford notes that the ProCal 4 device needs to be connected to the Bronco before the original steering parts are removed.

In a way, the steering system upgrade kit represents both a reaction to and a move against the aftermarket. Numerous third-party companies offer parts and accessories for the current-generation Bronco, Ford designed the SUV to be highly customizable to fully compete against the Jeep Wrangler, so many owners add a lift kit and bigger tires that can prematurely wear out the factory steering parts. In response, several aftermarket steering upgrade kits are available for budgets big and small. Ford Performance's bundle helps keep enthusiasts in-house.

