The Renault 5 E-Tech is a retro-electric hatchback with funky style and a nice price

The Renault 5 was a funky hatchback that sold for more than two decades, spawning several variants, including the iconic Renault 5 Turbo. Though it hasn’t been around for quite a while, it’s getting a futuristic glow-up, returning as an electric hatchback with retro-inspired design elements. The automaker plans to put the new car on sale soon with a super-reasonable €25,000 price ($27,134 at today’s exchange rate).

The Renault 5 E-Tech spent just three years in development, compared to the typical four-year cycle. It’s also strikingly similar to the concept car, which rarely happens in the auto industry, though Renault is well-known for some of the most exciting designs ever to hit the streets.

The unique exterior design is meant to evoke memories of the original Renault 5 while modernizing the look for a younger, modern audience. It welcomes the driver with an animated light sequence, and the “pupil” LED headlights appear to be winking. The automaker said it shaped the car for maximum aerodynamic efficiency, including special glass panels to help air flow more smoothly over the taillights.

Inside, the car offers a 10.1-inch touchscreen, and the visual and sound experiences were developed with the Ircam Institute of Music’s Jean-Michel Jarre. He created the car’s interior sounds, including chimes and warnings, and developed the exterior sounds that play at low speeds.

The Renault 5 E-Tech is the first vehicle to ride on the new AmpR Small platform, which brings a long wheelbase and weight reduction features. It also enables AC bidirectional charging with vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-grid functionalities. Renault said it envisions the car playing a role in the overall power grid, returning electricity when needed. It claims a range of 400km, or around 249 miles, and the automaker will offer three output levels: 110 kW (148 hp), 90 kW (121 hp), and 70 kW (94 hp).