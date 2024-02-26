Cupra Born VZ is an electric Golf R with a Spanish accent

It’s not an all-electric Golf R, but it almost is: the Cupra Born VZ. The latest creation from Volkswagen Group's sporty Spanish offshoot, Cupra, the VZ is the extra-spicy version of the existing Born electric hot hatch. Think of the VZ as the Golf R to the regular Born's GTI. How spicy? This rear-wheel-drive hot hatch delivers 322 horsepower and a sumptuous 402 pound-feet of instant torque.

Just revealed for Europe only (though Cupra is sold in Mexico), the Born VZ — an abbreviation for “veloz,” Spanish for “fast” — reaches 62 mph in 5.7 seconds and has a top speed of 124 mph.

Along with the power boost, the VZ’s performance credentials are pumped up by updated anti-roll bars, dampers and springs at the front, plus new dampers and springs at the back. The Cupra has increased the battery pack's net capacity by 2 kWh to 79 kWh for an estimated range of 335 miles.

Add in performance tires on its big 20-inch rims, decorated with fancy VZ styling cues and optional 3D copper inserts. The exclusive, understated exterior shade is labeled Dark Forest green and there’s a Midnight Black available as well.

For the range-topping Born, Cupra has tweaked the infotainment's screen size by 0.9 inches to 12.9 inches. Giving in to complaints about VW’s awkward touch sliders to adjust the climate and volume, they’re lit on this model. A high-end, 10-speaker, 425-watt Sennheiser sound system is optional.

The Born VZ will go on sale in Europe in the third quarter of the year. VW isn't letting Cupra have all the fun, though. The ID.3 GTX, expected later this year, should have comparable if not identical motor and performance specs.