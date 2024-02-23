Ineos Fusilier revealed, will offer electric and range-extended powertrains

The Ineos Grenadier has just started showing up on American roads, but the British automaker has already introduced two new models in development. Its second model, the Quartermaster, debuted at Goodwood last August, and now, the automaker has announced its third model, the Fusilier. Ineos will offer two propulsion choices for the SUV, including an all-electric powertrain and a low-emissions range-extended electric option.

Similar in appearance to the Grenadier, the Fusilier will be slightly shorter and lower and will sport a bespoke skateboard platform to enable its electrification. Ineos said the 4x4 will still offer “world-class performance on and off-road” and noted that it developed the SUV with help from Magna, which also worked on the Grenadier and Quartermaster.

Ineos chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe said, “As we developed this vehicle, we quickly concluded that in order to move towards decarbonization but continue making cars that consumers want to drive, we need a mix of powertrain technologies. BEVs are perfect for certain uses: shorter trips and urban deliveries, but industry and governments need to have realistic expectations around other technologies that can help accelerate the necessary pace of change. That is the reason we are offering an additional powertrain for the Fusilier, one that dramatically reduces emissions but has the range and refueling capabilities needed.”

We don’t have details on the new vehicle’s powertrain specs or configuration options yet, but if it’s anything like the Grenadier, it will offer a range of interior customization options, including a relatively stripped-down variant and more luxurious choices. Ineos leaned on BMW for the Grenadier’s initial powertrain offerings, but it’s unclear if Magna will develop the Fusilier’s powertrain options or if Ineos will look to an outside supplier for motors. The Fusilier will undergo testing in Austria on Schockl Mountain near Magna’s Graz production facility.

Ineos has always said it would develop an electrified off-roader, so this announcement is no surprise. At the same time, the automaker debuted a hydrogen fuel cell Grenadier concept last year and noted that its testing has shown that the technology is viable for an off-road-capable 4x4. It’s holding back on that front, however, as it noted that fueling infrastructure is woefully inadequate.