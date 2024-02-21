Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan is a flat-tracker with extra flavor

When was the last time someone riding something other than an Indian won the top class in the American Flat Track series? That would be 2016, when Harley-Davidson broke a four-year streak of Indian domination — which Indian has since bettered with its current seven-year streak. The only 'regular' motorcycle Indian makes is the FTR, a naked, 1,200-cc two-wheeler inspired by the company's FTR 750 flat track racer. The company hooked up with Roland Sands Design, sending the Long Beach, California custom shop an FTR in R Carbon trim for a makeover dubbed the FTR x RSD Super Hooligan.

Thing is, the FTR's already so loaded with special gear that RSD didn't need to do much; standard kit for the $18,499 MSRP includes Ohlins front and rear suspension, Brembo front and rear brakes, red wheels, four-inch Ride Command infotainment system, three riding modes, and cruise control. Indian even added the usual favorite bits from Gilles Tooling sold as options in the factory configurator, including the oil and radiator caps, bar-end weights, and adjustable rear sets for more flexibility with foot peg placement. The number plates and seat cowl are also on the options menu, usually unpainted, though.

The "Indian" logo on the tank comes from the racing bike, the #1 number plates above the front light and beside the seat represent factory rider and multi-time champion Jared Mees, the sponsor logos on the seat cowl represent those who help pay the bills.

RSD made the package pop a little more, thanks to highlights such as black metallic paint for the bodywork and gold accents on the wheels that match the Ohlins forks and shock. The exhaust is now an Akrapovic unit with a heat shield, the seat's been stitched up with an RSD logo where the FTR logo usually goes.

The light redo might be why this bike costs just $1,250 more than a stock FTR R Carbon. Even better, when we tried to configure a stock FTR Carbon as close to the FTR x RSD Super Hooligan, our concept bike came out to $18,819, making the Super Hooligan a bargain any way you look at it.

Assuming you can get one: Indian's only making 300 examples for world consumption, each with an individually numbered plaque atop the gas tank. Indian's also throwing in a set of graphics owners can apply to the forks, front fender, and radiator shroud for even more verisimilitude. Pricing starts at $18,499, orders are open now.