Indian Motorcycle adds the Roadmaster to its range of Elite models

Motorcycle manufacturers are increasingly offering limited-edition models with a custom-look design to fight back against the aftermarket. Indian Motorcycle lumps these bikes under the Elite label, and it's adding the stylish Roadmaster to the portfolio for the 2024 model year.

Limited to 350 units globally, the Roadmaster Elite is characterized by a three-tone Indian Motorcycle Red Candy, Dark Indian Motorcycle Red Candy, and Black Candy paint job inspired by some of the company's classic models. The brand joined forces with two well-known paint shops called Gunslinger Custom Paint and Custom Painted Vehicles, respectively, to achieve a true custom-like finish, and it notes that each bikes takes over 24 hours to complete. The Championship Gold pinstripes that add a finishing touch to the look are notably applied by hand.

The list of standard features almost reads like a car's. There's an adaptive LED headlight, a 12-speaker sound system, as well as a heated and cooled seat that extends the riding season. LED lights integrated into the saddle bags increase visibility at night, and footrests that are big enough to earn the name "floorboards" increase comfort on the kind of long road trips that the Roadmaster was developed for.

It doesn't sound like Indian made significant mechanical changes to the Elite, so power comes from a 1.9-liter V-twin engine that develops 126 horsepower at 2,900 rpm. Air-cooled, the engine spins the lone rear wheel via a six-speed transmission. Keep in mind this is a relatively big bike: In its standard configuration the Roadmaster weighs 909 pounds, measures about 105 inches long, stretches around 40 inches wide including the two saddle bags, and sits approximately 56 inches high including the windshield. It's taller than a Subaru BRZ!

The custom-like look comes with a custom-like price tag: Indian charges $41,999 for the 2024 Roadmaster Elite. For context, the standard, Dark Horse, and Limited variants of the Roadmaster all carry a base price of $32,999. Deliveries are scheduled to start in the spring.