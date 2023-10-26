2024 Subaru BRZ gets more expensive, and tS price revealed

Pricing for the 2024 Subaru BRZ is here, and it includes a price for the new tS trim.

The affordable two-door sports car is getting a little less affordable for 2024, as the base price for the Premium trim with the six-speed manual is up to $31,315, including the $1,120 destination charge. That’s up by $1,700 versus the 2023 model year, which is no small increase for a car as cheap as the BRZ. Do note that the BRZ is adding features for 2024 (such as Subaru's EyeSight tech), which you can read about in our reveal post here. If you want all the niceties of the Limited – highlights include 18-inch wheels w/Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires, an upgraded audio system, heated seats and a long list of driver assistance systems – you’ll need to pay $33,815. That amounts to the same $1,700 price creep as the Premium.

One equipment change for the Premium is Subaru removing the six-speed automatic transmission as an option for the Premium trim; it will get the six-speed manual only. The auto is an option only on the Limited model. That makes the cheapest automatic BRZ $3,650 more expensive in 2024 than it was in 2023. Comparing like-to-like trims, though, the Limited automatic is only $950 more expensive for 2024.

As for the tS with its STI-tuned suspension, Brembo brakes and loads of unique appearance extras, it will start at $36,465. That amounts to a $2,650 increase over the Limited, an amount that seems well worth it for what you get. We’ll also note that the tS is only available with the six-speed manual, so look to the Limited if you want an automatic.

Subaru says the 2024 BRZ will hit dealers “early next year,” so the wait won’t be long for anybody looking to get their hands on the new tS model.

