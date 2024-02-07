The 2024 season of Formula 1 car reveals is in full swing, and Alpine just added to the list of new debuts today with the first look at its entry named the A524.

From a color/theme perspective, the Alpine car follows a similar path as the season before. However, this year there’s a far greater emphasis on exposed carbon fiber parts with no livery over top of them. This makes for a less pink and blue car, instead preferring black carbon fiber as the main colorway. That said, the BWT pink is still very present and is a great combo with Alpine’s signature blue. And we’re not seeing it today, but Alpine says it’s going to race in a majority-pink livery for eight out of the season’s 24 races, just like it did last year. It was stunning before, and we’re mighty excited to see the Alpine in mostly pink take the grid again this year.

The drivers inside the A524 are the same as last year with Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly filling the seats. Alpine’s technical director, Matt Harman, had plenty to say about the potential of this new car at its reveal.

“The A524 approach has been aggressive but deliberate in the fact we are creating a wider scope to add performance to the car,” says Harman. “We have really focused on learning and reacting to what we have learned rather than on results. The project has been bold where we have focused on realizing concepts, which we aim to add to the car. We’ve built ourselves a strong platform to add performance when we can and we have set ourselves targets to deliver those.”

The first time we’ll see the new Alpine on track will be February 20 for its initial shakedown and then during pre-season testing in Bahrain February 21-23.