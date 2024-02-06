McDonald's Hamburglar gets a custom 1970 Barracuda; will he drive it like he stole it?

McDonald’s hasn’t made much use of its entertaining made-up characters in recent years, but they haven’t gone away. Ronald McDonald, the Hamburglar, and others are still a thing, and the iconic burger thief is getting new wheels. The fast food chain recently announced a custom 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that will carry the stripes-wearing character across the country for a marketing campaign.

Hamburglar will drive the old MOPAR, Burgercuda, to promote awareness of McDonald’s revised hamburger recipes. People who spot the car can scan a code and receive a free burger and other McDonald’s gear. Chief marketing and customer experience officer Tariq Hassan said, “McDonald’s built a legacy on serving delicious burgers, but anytime we have an opportunity to make the best even better, we take it. It’s no surprise these changes caught the attention of our biggest burger fan – the Hamburglar. We’re excited for fans to join in on the fun as they look for him on his burger-stealing spree. You never know where he’ll pop up next.”

The car sports Hamburglar’s stripes, inside and out, and the hubcaps are made to look like burger buns. There’s also a burger warmer in the center console, and the spare tire is disguised as a giant cheeseburger. The hood scoop and license plate honor Hamburglar’s signature “robble, robble” catchphrase with “RBL RBL” graphics.

McDonald’s is giving away free burgers for a year as part of the promotion. If you’re interested, head to spothamburglar.com and enter your details for a chance to win. The company said its new burgers have “small but tasty improvements,” including softer buns, new cheese, adding onions to the patties while they grill, and extra Big Mac sauce for that burger. “They’re so delicious … they’ve drawn the Hamburglar back into a life of burger crime.” Let’s just hope Grimace gets a shot at a new car, too.