2024 Hyundai Santa Fe charges a lot more for its angularity

If you have a thing for straight lines, the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is about to slide into your DMs. Now that Hyundai's released pricing for its new squarer, roomier, three-row seven-seater in non-hybrid and hybrid forms, there's a straight line involved in the MSRP discussion as well — a line pointing up, to no one's surprise. The destination charge is also up $60, to $1,395, so that factors into the increases. Base prices for the non-hybrid range after destination, and their changes from 2023, are:

SE: $35,345 ($5,200)

$35,345 ($5,200) SEL: $37,845 ($4,000)

$37,845 ($4,000) XRT: $41,995 ($6,350)

$41,995 ($6,350) Limited: $44,745 ($3,950)

$44,745 ($3,950) Calligraphy: $47,895 ($3,900)

The same for the Santa Fe Hybrid:

SEL Hybrid: $38,345 ($740)

$38,345 ($740) Limited Hybrid: $45,245 ($3,780)

$45,245 ($3,780) Calligraphy Hybrid: $48,395 ($5,130)

All trims except the XRT come standard with front-wheel drive. The XRT only comes with all-wheel drive. On the hybrid side, the former entry-level Blue has been renamed SEL, the former mid-grade SEL Premium is now the Limited, and the former Limited is now the Calligraphy.

The non-hybrid Santa Fe range is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four shifting through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic. It makes 277 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque, five horses down on the current Santa Fe with the same torque. The Hybrid range employs a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, sending output to a six-speed automatic helped by an electric motor, making 231 hp and 271 lb-ft. — five horses and 13 pound-feet over the current Hybrid's numbers. The Santa Fe PHEV is no more for this market.

A thorough interior overhaul matches the exterior makeover, from the Land Rover-y steering wheel to curved display of two 12.3-inch screens, one for the gauges and another for an infotainment system offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among other upgrades and updates. To the right, there are two gloveboxes: a top one behind the dash panel and a more traditional one by the passenger’s knees. This is in addition to deep door pockets that’ll hold huge water bottles and storage space under the center console, as well. And don't forget the squared-off air vents; slick, angled climate control screen; large center console area with two wireless charging pads; and dual-hinged cubby under the armrest that opens from the front and the back.

The XRT gets its own tweaks, including standard all-terrain tires an inch larger than before at 30 inches, and 1,000 more pounds of tow capacity, now up to 4,500 pounds.

The 2024 Santa Fe is expected to reach U.S. dealerships in March.