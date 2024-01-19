Mercedes-Benz EQC SUV spied running around in the snow

More electric Mercedes-Benz products are on their way, and today, one of our spy shooters caught the upcoming EQC SUV out testing in winter conditions. For those counting, this would be the second EQC SUV, the first of which (simply called “EQC”) Mercedes threatened to sell stateside but ultimately never did.

This second generation of sorts is built from an EV-dedicated platform, unlike the previous model that modified an existing company platform. That means it should be a huge step up in terms of range, efficiency, utility and more. That’s just how it should be, as the EQC SUV will be entering the same space as Mercedes’ best-seller here, the GLC.

As for what the EQC SUV will look like, these spy shots tell us that the vehicle’s general shape will follow that of other EQ models that prioritize aerodynamic efficiency over everything else. That said, the front bumper on this test car isn’t the typical smoothed-over round shape we’re used to seeing from all the other EQ models. Mercedes could very well just be disguising the car’s front end with camouflage work to throw us off the trail until the reveal, but we’ll note a similar level of sculpting and creases on the hood of this test car.

We certainly wouldn’t complain about seeing more flair and style imbued into the EQ models, though the car’s sides tell us there isn’t much going on when it comes to dramatic design. The customary retracting door handles are easily seen, and the overall size looks similar to the GLC. Around back, you can see that Mercedes is still in the early days of on-road testing due to the non-production taillights. This largely disguises the rear end, though it’s a pretty safe bet that we’ll eventually see a full-width taillight find its way there as testing goes on. The rear window has a good amount of rake to it, similar to what we’ve seen from other EQ SUVs. As a whole, it looks like a slightly smaller EQE SUV, but we imagine that Mercedes will be working some magic to visually distinguish it from its larger sibling once the camo comes off.

Our latest intel suggests a 2025 launch for this new generation of EQC SUV, so expect more spy shots and rumors to fly as this important EV for Mercedes gets closer to a reveal.

