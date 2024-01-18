Go green with the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT's new Bronze package

Look, to be perfectly honest, when we saw "2024 Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze Appearance Package" in our inboxes this morning, we were prepared for something cringe-worthy — like Justin Bieber fever dream levels of cringe-worthy. Imagine our surprise when we opened up the announcement to see this. It's green! And not just because it's electric. And there's a performance upgrade coming too? Well, happy Thursday, everybody!

As you've probably put together by now, the "bronze" part of this package refers to the highlights rather than the base, and frankly there's not much to it. Ford calls the finish "Sinister Bronze," which sounds a lot like a discount spray tan but looks good just the same. The finish adorns the wheels, grille, and tail/flank badging. While the Mach-E shown here is finished in Eruption Green, this bundle can also be had with Shadow Black and Star White Metallic Tri-Coat. But why, when you could roll around like this?

As for this mystery performance upgrade? Well, Ford had little to say about it, promising only that it would result in "the quickest 0-60 time of any production Mustang Mach-E ever." The good news is, Ford is laying the groundwork for more performance in the 2024 GT model by making MagneRide and bigger front brakes standard. The 10-way adjustable sport seats are now included too.

Ford says the 2024 Mach-E GT equipped with the Bronze package will start at $62,790 (assuming $1,800 for destination). If our math is correct, that's $995 more than the standard GT, making the Bronze package only slightly more expensive than the dark-themed "Nite Pony" option ($800).

