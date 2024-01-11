Refreshed 2024 Nissan Rogue starts at $29,685, a small increase for new looks

Nissan gifted the world a refreshed Rogue last October, one we chided for a lack of variety but lauded for being quiet, comfy, and elegant. A new front fascia and redrawn grille brings the Ariya, Sentra, and Versa to mind, a new rear fascia's been decorated with new taillights and a simplified rear bumper. On the top Platinum trim, gloss black exterior cladding replaces the former unpainted plastic.

The interior is mostly unchanged on the S and SV, spiffed up on the SL and Platinum. The latter two add a 12.3-inch infotainment screen (instead of the outgoing 9-inch display) with a new operating system that features Google Built-In, enabling Google apps like Assistant and Maps without connecting a phone. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard equipment on all trims, even the ones that stick with their current infotainment system and the eight-inch display. USB ports are updated to USB-C only.

Rogues with NissanConnect Services get 3 years free instead of just 6 months. That feature adds remote start, emergency calling, and the ability to use the MyNissan app to keep track of service intervals. On higher trims, the enhanced version of the app enables remote control of HVAC settings.

Every Rogue is powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder with Nissan's variable-compression system producing 201 horsepower and 225 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission sends output to the front axle as standard, or both axles for an additional $1,500. Standard safety features include front and rear automatic braking, pedestrian detection for the front, blind-spot monitoring, rear-cross-traffic alert, and lane-departure warning. All but the base S trim get Nissan's ProPilot Assist highway driving assistance, which features lane-centering as well as stop-and-go situations. On the SL and Platinum, it also takes advantage of navigation info to adjust speed for highway curves.

MSRPs don't go up much on the entry-level S and the SV trims, but climb by a whisker over four figures on the SL and Platinum that enjoy the nicer tech. Starting prices after the $1,365 destination fee and their differences from 2023 are:

S: $29,685 ($410)

$29,685 ($410) SV: $31,375 ($410)

$31,375 ($410) SL: $36,535 ($1,010)

$36,535 ($1,010) Platinum: $39,965 ($1,010)

Some package prices change as well, the SV Premium Package going down from $2,660 to $2,100, the SL Premium Package going down from $1,530 to $1,290. The 2024 Rogue hasn't been added to the Nissan USA configurator yet at the time of writing so we're not sure why the discount, but it's likely to do with the tech changes. The SL Premium Package, for instance, buys ProPilot with navigation integration and Apple CarPlay, upgrades that are now included in the base price.