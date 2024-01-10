2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI kicks off Last Call series for the Durango

All the Last Call Dodge Challengers and Chargers have been built, but Dodge isn’t quite done with the Hellcat and 392 engines. Nor is it done with the “Last Call” series of vehicles, but it’s moving on to a new model and just announced a yearlong celebration of Last Call Dodge Durangos. Specifically, these last call models will celebrate the 392 and Hellcat versions of the three-row SUV.

The Last Call models will span the 2024 and 2025 model years, and Dodge even says we can expect Hellcat-powered Durangos to be built until the end of 2024, so that engine is far from dead for the time being. In addition to the Last Call series announcement, Dodge revealed the first of these models to be called the 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI.

The 392 AlcHEMI is based on the SRT 392 version of the Durango with the 6.4-liter V8 producing 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Dodge says this model will largely feature a sprinkling of appearance extras both inside and out. It’s sporting 20-inch Satin Black wheels, yellow brake calipers, 392 yellow-accented fender decals, honeycomb-textured stripes with yellow accents, black exhaust tips, and black metallic badging. The interior carries the yellow theme forward with yellow and silver stitching throughout, a “392” logo embroidered on the seats, forged carbon fiber trim and a white LED SRT logo on the steering wheel.

Dodge says it will be producing 1,000 Durango 392 AlcHEMI Last Call models. There will be four colors available, with 250 made in each shade. Those colors include Diamond Black, Destroyer Gray, Vapor Gray and White Knuckle. Just like the Last Call models for the Challenger and Charger, you’ll be able to search for the Durango models via the Dodge Horsepower locator at the link here. Pricing for the AlcHEMI package is $3,595 on top of a standard Durango 392 Premium, leaving you with a total of $91,390.

Related video: