Tesla lowers range estimates for Model Y, Model S, and Model X

It's been a choppy few weeks of headlines for Tesla. A Reuters report about the company using defective parts on its new vehicles and creating a "diversion team" to shut down range complaints led to in an investigation in Sweden and rumblings in the U.S. Senate over the parts. A Tesla recall in China over automatic steering and door latch issues has roped in 1.6 million cars. And owner complaints about Tesla's stated ranges have been problematic for a while. The recent Cybertruck range test is only one data point, but the U.S. Department of Justice found enough other data points to expand its investigation into the company last October. The mileage questions might or might not have anything to do with Electrek reporting that Tesla adjusted range estimates mainly downward on several trims of the Model Y, Model S, and Model X; only the Model 3 escaped the changes.

Tesla Direct says it saw an internal bulletin alerting dealers that "comfort and functionality improvements" created greater draw on the battery — without naming the improvements — and the EPA's change to its range testing cycle are responsible. The EPA did change its testing protocol, instructing automakers from the 2024 model year to begin averaging a vehicle's range after driving in several modes instead of just the default mode. The previous test measured range based on the driving mode the vehicle started in, hence why some automakers would have their cars always start in Eco instead of Normal — a better range number on the window sticker. The EPA still allows automakers to choose other variables, like the notorious adjustment factor, that provide leeway in assessing range and perhaps a competitive advantage on the spec sheet that lasts until the owner starts driving. Automakers were also allowed to keep their stated ranges as-is for any vehicle that did not require new range testing, due to a powertrain change or new generation, for instance.

Lacking information on the improvements and official information, we don't know the details. We're also in the dark about why models like the Model Y RWD with 19-inch wheels and Model X Long Range on 19-inch wheels maintain their ratings while another trim, the Model S Long Range on 21-inch wheels, saw its range increase, and no trim of the Model 3 is affected. The new estimates and their changes from previous are below; any model and trim not mentioned did not get an updated figure.

Model Y:

Long Range, 19-inch wheels: 310 miles (20 less)

310 miles (20 less) Long Range, 20-inch wheels: 292 miles (27 less)

292 miles (27 less) Performance: 285 miles (17 less)

Model S:

Long Range, 21-inch wheels: 382 miles (7 more)

382 miles (7 more) Plaid, 19-inch wheels: 359 miles (37 less)

359 miles (37 less) Plaid, 21-inch wheels: 320 miles (28 less)

Model X:

Long Range, 20-inch wheels: 335 miles (13 less)

335 miles (13 less) Long Range, 22-inch wheels: 322 miles (8 less)

322 miles (8 less) Plaid, 20-inch wheels: 326 miles (7 less)

326 miles (7 less) Plaid, 22-inch wheels: 300 miles (11 less)

Finally, X user greetheonly is still rooting around in Tesla's software, discovering this month a few new bits on the way, among them an "efficiency package" for the Model Y, Model S, and Model X this year. This could have something to do with those three being the only Teslas to have range numbers changed. As Electrek noted, Tesla upgraded the Model 3 with an efficiency package that included a new heat pump system.