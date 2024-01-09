Mercedes-Benz is expanding its audio selections available in Dolby Atmos at CES 2024. In addition to music listening via Apple Music in Dolby Atmos, which we named our 2023 Technology of the Year winner, you’ll be able to listen to Amazon Music and even Audible with spatial audio.

The limited platforms available was one of our few qualms with Mercedes’ Dolby Atmos audio offerings when we initially tested it, as it required a subscription to Apple Music for it to work. By opening up to Amazon Music, more folks will have easier access to music in spatial audio format. Beyond the music angle, though, adding Audible to the list is another big plus. We’ve never tried out audiobooks in spatial audio before, but considering how spectacular music listening gets, we’re excited to see what it can do for upping the immersive qualities of a novel reading. The catch for now will simply come down to availability, as Mercedes says Audible only offers “dozens” of titles in Dolby Atmos for the time being.

A global rollout of this additional Dolby Atmos content is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2024. Both the new E-Class and CLE-Class will be the first models updated, but Mercedes says “a further rollout is planned for successive models in the future.” And if you happen to be at CES, Mercedes says it will be offering demos for attendees inside the new E-Class.

