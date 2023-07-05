Mercedes commits to the coupe and convertible with new CLE

INNSBRUCK, Austria ­– There was a time when the ultimate expression of automotive freedom was blasting down a coastal route in a convertible. As carmakers focus on SUVs and future EVs, coupes and convertibles have become a bit of a rarity. Consumer demand for these smaller passenger cars has also waned in the last decade.

Mercedes-Benz is sticking with two-door and drop-top models, but it's smartly paring down its offerings. In previous years, the company produced a coupe and convertible for both its small C-Class and midsize E-Class. For 2024 these two models merge into one: the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class. And while it leans toward the outgoing E-Class coupe in size, its U.S.-market version promises a sporty ride and enough power to make a bigger car feel small.

When the CLE coupe goes on sale at the beginning of 2024, it will be offered in two trims. The CLE 300 will be powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. That should be adequate for most drivers, but we're more interested in the CLE 450 which comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter straight six. It's good for 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet. Both engines benefit from a 48-volt hybrid system and Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel-drive is standard. Other markets will be able to choose rear-wheel-drive, a 201-hp CLE 200, or a diesel option.

U.S.-bound CLEs will also come standard with a sport-tuned suspension while other countries get a comfort-tuned version. Adaptive dampers will be available for those seeking more range between compliance and performance. Four-wheel-steering will also be stricken from the options list in the States.

We had the opportunity to see the CLE-Class in person while in Austria and can state that it's everything we expected. It's marginally longer than the previous E-Class coupe and its track is wider than the last C-Class by 1.5 inches up front and 2.75 inches in the rear. The suspension has also been lowered by almost 0.6 inches. Altogether, the CLE has an athletic and low-slung stance that is wholly appropriate for a sport coupe.

The CLE's styling fits in perfectly with the rest of the Mercedes-Benz lineup, with its jewel-like trapezoidal grille, long bulging hood with racy strakes, and gracefully tapering tail. The rear bumper will change to fit U.S. crash standards. We just hope it doesn't look radically different. The proportions look perfect to our eyes and the bodywork has a wonderfully taut appearance, as though it was pulled and stretched over the underlying musculature. Overall, the CLE is beautifully designed, though we admit it looks more like a mild evolution of the old coupes rather than a bold new direction.

The CLE's interior receives a more noticeable makeover, though it also falls right in line with other Mercedes models. The cascading dashboard is a familiar theme among other SUVs and sedans, as is the tablet-like 11.9-inch touchscreen display canted toward the driver. There's also the familiar digital instrument panel, but it does not offer the E-Class’ “Superscreen” option, which means there is no additional passenger screen available. Materials quality meets our lofty expectations, as does the sturdy build underneath.

Sitting up front, the CLE has more of a cozy wraparound feel than larger Mercedes vehicles, and that feels right for a sporty coupe. The seats are made just for the CLE and are generously padded for comfort over many miles, while Mercedes’ latest steering wheel with its touch-sensitive buttons is also onboard. The two rear seats are surprisingly accommodating, and a six-foot passenger should have adequate headroom back there. It's a tight fit for sure, but most other coupes' back seats are comically small and best used for cargo overflow or miniature humans.

We also didn't expect much cargo space, but the CLE again exceeded expectations. The 14.8 cubic-foot trunk is large for a coupe and Mercedes claims you can fit three golf bags with ease. Naturally, we expect the convertible's capacity will be smaller.

As far as technology goes, the CLE will run the latest MBUX infotainment system which will debut in the new E-Class sedan. Mercedes offered a demonstration of the new system and all indications suggest we should expect more of the current MBUX experience, for better or worse. It benefits from the same excellent voice controls, quick responses, and sharp graphics as before, but adds a few new features. One of them is the Routines function that allows users to automate several systems. For example, you can have the seat heaters turn on at a preset temperature as well as trigger specific interior lighting and audio selections.

Other feature details will be clarified closer to the launch date, but we can at least confirm that the CLE will be offered with the choice of 18- to 20-inch wheels and that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be standard, as will a wireless charging pad and a Burmester premium audio system that will features speakers built into the front headrests.

Pricing hasn't been announced, but considering the new CLE bridges the gap between the old C- and E-Classes, we expect the coupe to start in the $68,000 neighborhood and the convertible to cost about $7,000 more. The convertible will follow the coupe to market and we're told it will be within the 2024 model year.

While the 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE-Class doesn’t exactly break any new ground, we are overjoyed that the company hasn’t abandoned coupes or convertibles yet. With any luck, we’ll have drive impressions by the end of the year, as well as word if there will be an AMG CLE 63 variant anytime in the future. One can dream, right?

