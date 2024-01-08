2024 Chevrolet Colorado gets small changes and small price rises

The 2024 model marks the second year on the market for the newest-generation Chevrolet Colorado. Considering how well the midsize pickup has been received, changes are kept to a minimum and, thankfully for shoppers, so are price increases. As was previously reported, the midlevel Turbo Plus engine output is no more. In 2023, Chevy sold the turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder as a variant called Turbo making 237 horsepower and 259 pound-feet of torque, a variant called Turbo Plus making 310 hp and 390 lb-ft., and a variant called TurboMax — formerly Turbo High-Output — making 310 hp and 430 lb-ft. In 2024, the Turbo gains one more lb-ft for an even 260, and comes standard on the base Work Truck (WT) and LT trims, backed up with the TurboMax as an option. The Trail Boss, Z71 and ZR2 come with the TurboMax.

WT and LT buyers who want the additional power will pay less for it. In 2023, optioning the TurboMax cost $1,420 for the WT and $1,285 for the LT. In 2024, WT and LT buyers pay $1,050 to get the TurboMax. And with the demise of the in-between engine, the Trail Boss and ZR2 come with the ZR2's 430 lb-ft. instead of with 391 lb-ft.

For the new Colorado's first year, Chevy offered 8-inch and 11.3-inch driver information screens, the larger version limited to the top ZR2 trim and not available as an option for any other trim. Every 2024 Colorado owner enjoys the larger, 11-inch digital gauge cluster, the 8-incher going away. With the larger screen come more personalization options, including Balanced or Enhanced digital gauge cluster layouts and three themes. Among package changes, there's a new Dark Essentials Package with Black Bowtie badges for any trim; a new dealer-installed Off-Road Lighting Package with two small cube lights, a power distribution box and switch plate for the Trail Boss, Z71 and ZR2; and a dealer-installed Sports Bar Package with a 40-inch light bar, sail panel and switch plate for the same three upper trims.

We covered pricing for the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison separately, that rock-rolling steamroller starting at $60,540. Prices for the new model year after destination (which is up by $100 to $1,495) and their differences from 2023, are:

WT: $31,095 ($400)

LT: $33,495 ($400)

Trail Boss: $38,895 ($400)

Z71: $41,795 ($400)

ZR2: $48,395 ($100)

