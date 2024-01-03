Kia will install ignition core reinforcement to thwart car thieves

Last year, Hyundai and Kia thefts were a big story, as people figured out a simple way to hack into the cars and drive away in seconds. Both automakers issued a theft-deterrent software update and steering wheel locks to fix the issue, but some models aren’t eligible for the update. Kia recently announced a workaround for those cars that comes in the form of a hardware fix to protect the ignition cylinder body.

The upgrade reinforces the cylinder to prevent removal. Last year, several videos of the “Kia Boyz,” as they’re called, showed how simple it is to pop open the ignition cylinder and steering column to insert a USB plug, letting them turn the switch and drive off. While Kia’s fix is unlikely to stop the thefts completely, it could make the break-in take long enough to deter all but the most dedicated thieves. Once a dealer installs the hardware, they affix a window decal to the car, telling thieves it will be harder to steal.

Hyundai issued a similar fix in December, including a locking bracket and ignition cylinder protector. It said its goal was for the device to reach 646,000 models that couldn't get the anti-theft software update. Like Kia, Hyundai will slap a sticker on the window to alert thieves to the upgrade.

Vehicles that received the software update, meanwhile, have protections that restrict their ignition operation if someone tries to start and steal them without a key. Kia said its dealers have installed the software on almost 940,000 vehicles and noted that it has held multiple training clinics to help dealers with the installation. In its most old-school fix, Kia issued steering wheel locks (remember The Club?) and continues distributing them as a visual theft deterrent. More than 325,000 steering wheel locks have been issued so far.

Some older Kia and Hyundai models lack engine immobilizers, which would prevent vehicle operation in these types of thefts. The issue got so bad last year that some insurers stopped issuing new vehicle policies, and some owners reported having been booted off their existing policies. If you own a Kia that you suspect could be susceptible, check with your dealer or Kia’s support website with your VIN handy to find out which fixes you’re eligible to receive.