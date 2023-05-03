2024 Ford Ranger revealed

The next-generation Ford Ranger has arrived. The 2024 model marks the first comprehensive update since the first midsize Ranger rolled off the line in the United States in 2018, and even that model was only new to us; the rest of the world got it way back in 2011. And while it wasn't for nearly as long, the new Ranger was delayed coming this way too. The base truck debuted back in 2021 and the global Raptor was shown more than a year ago. The outgoing American Ranger was offered with just one engine. That 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder returns with 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, but this time around it's joined by an available upgrade: A 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V6 pushing 315 hp and 400 lb-ft. That's in addition to the tuned-up, 3-liter unit offered in the Raptor, which we'll detail below. Both engines will be mated to Ford's 10-speed automatic and available with optional shift-on-the-fly 4WD. The interior also received an overhaul. At its center is a new infotainment system, available with two screens: 10.1 or 12 inches. It's powered by Ford's Sync 4A. The 2024 Ranger has grown slightly, but its general footprint remains about the same. SuperCrew remains the only body style and only one bed length (6') is offered. The big V6 may seem tempting for heavier duty work, but it's actually the 2.3-liter engine that gets you the most trailering. A 4x2 paired with the Trailer Tow package gets you 1,805 pounds of total payload capacity (down 100 pounds from 2023) and 7,500 pounds of trailering. The four- and six-cylinder diesel options offered overseas did not make the trip over. Inside, the 2024 Ranger has more storage and convenience features for customers. Like an available wireless charger, a large center console storage bin, big door pockets that Ford says it designed for “quick access to frequently used tools and other items,” and an available second glove box for even more storage space. The second row is also getting some storage upgrades for 2024. There are under-seat rear cargo storage bins and fold-flat rear seatbacks aimed at making loading and moving large objects easier. The 2024 Ford Ranger will be assembled at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, MI and Ford says that they will begin taking orders on the midsize truck later this month, with availability beginning in late summer and availability for the 2.7-Liter Ecoboost engine in late fall. In addition to the XLT and Lariat trims of the 2024 Ranger pickup, Ford also debuted the 2024 Ranger Raptor so be sure to visit Autoblog for details on all 2024 Ford Ranger truck news. #ford #ranger #cars #fordranger #fordtrucks #trucks #pickup
Transcript
More Autoblog Videos
31 mins ago
Introducing the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor, a high-performance, off-road capable truck engineered by Ford Performance. The Ranger Raptor isn't new, but its U.S.-market availability is. Our Ranger is a little spicier than the one offered overseas. While it's not quite as punchy as the 418-horsepower Bronco Raptor, it does make …
31 mins ago
The next-generation Ford Ranger has arrived. The 2024 model marks the first comprehensive update since the first midsize Ranger rolled off the line in the United States in 2018, and even that model was only new to us; the rest of the world got it way back in 2011. And …
1 hr ago
Chevy is upping the performance of the sporty-looking Tahoe RST for 2023. The trim now has an optional Performance Edition package that improves power, handling and braking. And it does so in a way that would make Elwood Blues happy: cop car parts. While the Tahoe RST Performance Edition has …
May 3, 2023
The 2023 Subaru Legacy Sport brings a dose of intrigue to an otherwise bland Legacy lineup. The Sport is specifically meant to be more fun to drive with a sport-tuned suspension and only paired with the turbocharged engine. Unique 18-inch wheels, red exterior accents and contrast mirror caps make the …
Apr 26, 2023
Road Test Editor Zac Palmer gives a closer look at the luxurious 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 Autoblog contributor Mark Takahashi wrote: It's been seven years since the BMW 7 Series was last redesigned, and for 2023, we have an all-new seventh generation on the way. If you believe in lucky …
Apr 24, 2023
BMW is keeping the 3 Series up to date with the luxury sedan's latest refresh. The 2023 3 Series has been given freshened styling as well as new screens for instruments and infotainment. The front sees the majority of the redesign. The headlights have been simplified, losing the little extensions …
Apr 12, 2023
Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore takes us on a walkaround tour featuring the exterior and interior of our long-term 2023 Toyota Sienna Platinum. The minivan includes optional rear seat entertainment, 2nd-row leather seats with a footstool, and collapsable 3rd-row seating. Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale wrote: We're in a period of serious automotive …
Apr 10, 2023
In a market that now puts SUVs on a tall-riding pedestal and treats sedans like soil-tilling peasants, the three-row X7 has clearly usurped the 7 Series throne, especially as King of America. Since its debut as a 2019 model, this South Carolina-built challenger to the Mercedes GLS-Class, Range Rover and …
Apr 7, 2023
A new Wrangler only comes around once a decade, but with the re-introduction of the Ford Bronco, Jeep has extra incentive to keep its JL-generation model as current as possible. For 2024, the Wrangler gets two new models (a cheaper 4xe and a more-expensive Rubicon), some new factory tricks, and …
Apr 7, 2023
The 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric and gasoline variants make their debut today at the NY Auto Show. This new generation of Kona starts with the Electric model as Hyundai says it developed a new platform with the electric model as the priority. It’s packing the smallest of increases in battery …
Apr 7, 2023
Ram debuts its first battery-electric light-duty pickup truck at the 2023 New York International Auto Show. The zero-emission Ram 1500 REV will come in two variants for customers to choose from, a standard 168-kilowatt-hour battery pack with a targeted range of up to 350 miles or the optional 229-kilowatt-hour large …
Apr 7, 2023
The 2024 Kia EV9 made its global debut just a short week ago, but now it’s at the 2023 New York Auto Show, and Kia has U.S.-specific details to share with us about the three-row electric SUV. Power figures in the U.S. differ slightly from what Kia stated during the …
Apr 6, 2023
If the prospect of “more rugged” fits into your truck-buying ethos this year and the idea of a Land Rover is a bit too “unpretty” for mild off-roading, consider the new 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak Edition. It certainly looks the part. Debuting today in public at the VW stand at …