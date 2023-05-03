2024 Ford Ranger revealed

The next-generation Ford Ranger has arrived. The 2024 model marks the first comprehensive update since the first midsize Ranger rolled off the line in the United States in 2018, and even that model was only new to us; the rest of the world got it way back in 2011. And while it wasn't for nearly as long, the new Ranger was delayed coming this way too. The base truck debuted back in 2021 and the global Raptor was shown more than a year ago. The outgoing American Ranger was offered with just one engine. That 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder returns with 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, but this time around it's joined by an available upgrade: A 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V6 pushing 315 hp and 400 lb-ft. That's in addition to the tuned-up, 3-liter unit offered in the Raptor, which we'll detail below. Both engines will be mated to Ford's 10-speed automatic and available with optional shift-on-the-fly 4WD. The interior also received an overhaul. At its center is a new infotainment system, available with two screens: 10.1 or 12 inches. It's powered by Ford's Sync 4A. The 2024 Ranger has grown slightly, but its general footprint remains about the same. SuperCrew remains the only body style and only one bed length (6') is offered. The big V6 may seem tempting for heavier duty work, but it's actually the 2.3-liter engine that gets you the most trailering. A 4x2 paired with the Trailer Tow package gets you 1,805 pounds of total payload capacity (down 100 pounds from 2023) and 7,500 pounds of trailering. The four- and six-cylinder diesel options offered overseas did not make the trip over. Inside, the 2024 Ranger has more storage and convenience features for customers. Like an available wireless charger, a large center console storage bin, big door pockets that Ford says it designed for “quick access to frequently used tools and other items,” and an available second glove box for even more storage space. The second row is also getting some storage upgrades for 2024. There are under-seat rear cargo storage bins and fold-flat rear seatbacks aimed at making loading and moving large objects easier. The 2024 Ford Ranger will be assembled at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, MI and Ford says that they will begin taking orders on the midsize truck later this month, with availability beginning in late summer and availability for the 2.7-Liter Ecoboost engine in late fall. In addition to the XLT and Lariat trims of the 2024 Ranger pickup, Ford also debuted the 2024 Ranger Raptor so be sure to visit Autoblog for details on all 2024 Ford Ranger truck news. #ford #ranger #cars #fordranger #fordtrucks #trucks #pickup

