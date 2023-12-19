Tesla will reportedly raise some Nevada workers' pay by 10%, 12%, even 31%

Electric vehicle maker Tesla has informed workers at its battery factory in Sparks, Nevada, that some of the set-rate hourly workers will see pay increases of around 10% starting early January, CNBC reported on Monday.

The EV maker will bump the pay for hourly workers from $20 to $22 an hour on the low end, a 10% increase. Some workers on the high end could end up at $34.50 an hour from $30.65, a 12.5% increase, according to the report, which cited internal materials.

The materials added that raises can add anywhere from $2 to $8.30 an hour to pay levels. The latter amount is because the company will streamline some levels, so that several levels of workers making between $26.20 and $30.65 an hour at present will be adjusted to $34.50 an hour, a 31% increase, the report said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) said last month it was launching a first-of-its-kind push to publicly organize the entire nonunion auto sector in the U.S. after winning new record contracts with the Detroit Three automakers.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, when asked about the UAW's efforts at the New York Times DealBook Summit last month, said: "I disagree with the idea of unions." He said if Tesla is unionized, "it'll be because we deserve it and we failed in some way."

Japanese automakers Honda Motor and Toyota have raised wages for non-union U.S. factory workers amid signs that the UAW is turning its attention to organizing the workforce at foreign-owned and Tesla auto plants.