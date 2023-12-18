Radford building 12 examples of the Type 62-2 it raced in Pikes Peak

Brititsh carmaker Radford entered a modified Type 62-2 in the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and put pilot Tanner Foust behind the wheel. While the coupe was presented as a one-off, the brand has announced plans to bring it to production for 12 lucky enthusiasts.

Called the Track Car Edition, the model is pretty much identical to the car that won Pikes Peak's Exhibition Class earlier in 2023. The almost retro design gets a body kit that includes a massive front splitter, side skirts, a huge wing out back, and a rear diffuser. Radford notes that these add-ons trace their roots to Formula One and help provide the downforce necessary for a 09:37.326 blast up the 14,115-foot mountain. The suspension system, the underbody design, and even the subframes further set the Track Car Edition apart from the street-legal model.

There's more to the Track Car Edition that meets the eye. Radford redesigned the cooling system to ensure the engine doesn't overheat at high temperatures and surprisingly increased the turning radius to make the Type 62-2 easier to handle on bends and curves. Power comes from a 3.5-liter supercharged V6 that comes from Toyota via Lotus and a great deal of in-house tuning. It develops 710 horsepower, which is enough for a zero-to-60-mph time of under 2.2 seconds. Keep it floored, and the V6 keeps going until the speedometer shows 160 mph.

Interior photos haven't been released. Radford notes the Track Car Edition is offered with right- or left-hand-drive and one or two seats.

Radford will build 12 examples of the Type 62-2 Track Car Edition, and pricing starts at $1 million. The brand notes that buyers can work directly with its engineers and designers to create a tailor-made one-of-a-kind car, meaning what you see in our gallery isn't necessarily what buyers will see in their garage. Customers can even work with Radford to prepare their car for a specific racing event, such as Pikes Peak.