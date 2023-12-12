2024 Genesis G80 Electrified new base trim lowers price by $5,580

Another entry in the automaker trend of putting updated vehicles on sale without announcement, Genesis has played a little presto-change-o with the 2024 Electrified G80. The battery-electric version of the traditional G80 went on sale last year with a single trim, the loaded Prestige that started at $80,950 after the $1,125 destination charge. For the coming model year, Genesis introduces a new entry trim called Advanced with an appreciably lower entry-level price of $74,375 before destination. The delivery charge is up to $1,195, the new $75,370 total before options making the Advanced $5,580 less expensive than last year's Prestige.

That's not the delta for 2024, though, because Genesis did shoppers another favor by lowering the price of the Prestige trim. Now a package that adds $4,750 to the price of the Advanced, the MSRP comes to $80,320 after destination, $630 less than in 2023.

The Advanced doesn't lack much for the lower price. As with the Prestige, it's powered by an 87.2-kWh battery powering two 136-kW electric motors providing all-wheel drive and making a combined 365 horsepower and good for an estimated range of 282 miles. It gets power door closure, hands-free trunk opening, high beam assist, matte finish wood, climate controlled seats, a 14-inch infotainment screen, and 19-inch wheels just like the Prestige. The upper trim package adds Nappa leather seating surfaces instead of mere leather, a microfiber suede headliner, three-zone climate control, and rear sunshades. The Advanced gets a smaller eight-inch digital gauge cluster instead of the Prestige's 12.3-inch digital cluster, and the Prestige's larger cluster gets the blind-spot view monitor that appears inside the left or right gauge image after activating a turn signal. Lastly, while safety kit is plentiful on either trim, the Prestige ups the offer with a surround-view monitor, rear parking collision avoidance assistance instead of the lower-tech parking distance warning on the Advanced, and remote parking assist.

Genesis' aggressive expansion of electric vehicle availability means that at the time of writing, the 2024 Electrified G80 can be purchased in 33 states.

