Sister companies Ducati and Bentley have joined forces for the first time to create a limited-edition version of the Diavel motorcycle. Inspired by the Batur, which is also a limited-edition model, the bike stands out with an elegant design that incorporates several Bentley styling cues.

Although this is the first time Bentley's winged logo appears on a Ducati, it's not the first car-themed Diavel to come out of the Italian brand's design studio; it collaborated with Lamborghini on a Sián FKP 37-inspired 1260 Diavel in November 2020. Drawing inspiration from the sold-out Batur, designers added mesh inserts and red accents to the side air intakes, edition-specific fairing made with carbon fiber, and forged wheels shaped like the ones Bentley put on its limited-edition coupe. Scarab Green paint from the Bentley palette completes the look.

The rider sits on an Alcantara-upholstered seat with red accents that echoes the Batur's interior and faces a redesigned instrument cluster. Ducati notes that buyers will receive the bike in a personalized wood case along with a certificate of authenticity, a motorcycle cover, and a passenger seat. The two companies also collaborated on a range of accessories that includes a helmet and a limited-edition jacket.

Fitting the Diavel with Bentley's 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine seemingly wasn't an option, so power comes from a stock, 1.2-liter V4 rated at 168 horsepower and 93 pound-feet of torque. If neither figure sounds impressive, keep in mind the standard Diavel weighs 520 pounds. Put another way, its power-to-weight ratio approaches that of a Bugatti Chiron. It's the two-wheel equivalent of a supercar.

Ducati will build 500 units of the Diavel for Bentley. If that's not rare enough, it will make 50 additional examples of a version named Diavel for Bentley Mulliner that's reserved for Bentley customers. They'll notably have a broader scope of customization options to choose from.