Bugatti is building the final examples of the Chiron, which has been sold-out since 2021, and it just completed a one-of-a-kind Super Sport model inspired by one of its rarest cars. The 57 One of One stands out with heritage-laced styling cues like a grille with vertical slats.

The project started as a birthday gift: a Bugatti owner surprised his wife with a Chiron build slot for her 70th birthday. She's a car enthusiast as well, and she worked with the brand to configure her Chiron as a modern interpretation of the Type 57 SC Atlantic she saw in a museum two decades ago. "I remember that day like it was yesterday. I visited the Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard and there it was, one of only three cars that still remain, on a pedestal by itself. I fell in love with it from the very second I saw it," the anonymous client told Bugatti.

Working directly with Bugatti's designers, the customer created a look that honors the Type 57 SC Atlantic without veering too far into retro territory. The coupe is finished in the same shade of silver-tinted blue as the original car, but recreating it nearly 90 years later was easier said than done. Jascha Straub, the lead designer for Bugatti's Sur Mesure division, traveled to the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain, to see the car in person and examine the color in different lights. The five-spoke wheels are finished in this distinctive shade of blue as well.

Bugatti's designers and engineers came together to create a one-of-a-kind grille. On one hand, it needed to echo the one fitted to the Type 57 SC Atlantic. On the other hand, it needed to provide the airflow required to keep the 16-cylinder engine cool. The end result features 16 polished vertical slats, including a thicker one in the middle, and the Bugatti logo. It's a part that hasn't appeared on another Chiron variant.

Inside, the customer chose Gaucho leather with Lightning Blue stitching. There's a "57 One of One" plaque in the center console, the Type 57 SC's silhouette stitched into the door panels, and Rembrandt Bugatti's Dancing Elephant sculpture embroidered into the headrests.

Bugatti didn't make any mechanical changes to the car, meaning power comes from an 8.0-liter W16 engine that's quad-turbocharged to develop 1,577 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet of torque. It spins the four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Chiron production is scheduled to end at some point in 2024, so the brand still has a few examples left to build and it could show us other one-off surprises. It's also working on the Chiron's successor, which will be new from the ground up and use a plug-in hybrid drivetrain.

