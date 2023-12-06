EVgo, GM and Pilot open first of hundreds of fast charging stations

Last year, GM, EVgo and Pilot Travel Centers announced they would be setting up a DC fast chargers at hundreds of Pilot and Flying J centers across the country for an EV charging network. Tuesday, the companies opened the first of those locations, with more coming this year and next.

Just 17 locations have opened so far, and they're in 13 states. There are more coming by the end of the year for a total of 25. The rollout is set to accelerate through next year. By the end of 2024, the companies expect to have 200 locations open and operating. Eventually, there will be 500 Pilot and Flying J stations with chargers.

While each location can vary, the companies tout a number of appealing features for these stations. Many will actually be covered and brightly lit with staff on hand. Chargers with 350-kW charging speeds will be available, and many chargers will be arranged for pulling through with a trailer. And of course, as they will be at Pilot and Flying J centers, there will be food and drink options along with free Wi-Fi available. Furthermore, these locations are along major highways, so should be in good places for road trippers.

