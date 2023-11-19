For Porsche's 718 two-seater twins, the electric future is underway

Don’t expect radical physical changes to be made to Porsche’s upcoming electric sports cars: both the 718 branded Boxster and Cayman models will be built on a production “Flexiline” that will accommodate both electric and gas-powered cars.

Those plans essentially confirm that, at least for a while, there will be a production technology overlap, and that builds of petrol 718 models will continue after the full-electric EV units launch in 2025, according to a Porsche press release. Porsche reportedly plans to eventually offer all 718s as fully electric later in the decade, joining the Taycan and the Macan EV. A Cayenne EV is set to follow in 2026.

The "Flexiline” concept includes guided pilot vehicles that will allow two different generations of cars using two different powertrains to be built alongside each other. The company says it will invest about $250 million to upgrade its Zuffenhausen production plant in Stuttgart where the Boxster/Caymans are now built.

Porsche has indicated that it's aiming for pure-EVs to account for 50 percent of its global sales in 2025 and 80 percent in 2030. Nonetheless, it has not confirmed phase-out launch details for any of its ICE vehicles (including the Macan) and has said it plans to produce some volume of ICE 911 sports cars as long as customers want them and emissions regulations allow.

Commenting on the construction project, Albrecht Reimold of the Executive Board for Production and Logistics at Porsche AG called it “an important milestone for the Zuffenhausen site,” says Albrecht Reimold of the Executive Board for Production and Logistics. “The conversion measures will enable increased efficiency, the highest quality standards, and mixed production of combustion-engine and electric sports cars,” he said. “This will see us start a new chapter in sports car production in terms of the smart factory.”

Production at the plant has also been expanded to include additional quality test benches for vehicle assembly, additional logistics areas and a new high-bay rack. Assembly of the electric powertrain for what will be the electric Macan is also being integrated into the existing engine plant, the company says.

