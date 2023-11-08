Rolls-Royce Spectre EV getting a 650-horsepower Black Badge variant?

The electric Rolls-Royce Spectre made its debut earlier in 2023, and the British brand is already looking at ways to expand the range. While nothing is official, leaked certification documents for the Australian market suggest that a Black Badge model with more power is on its way.

Australian website Drive wrote that the Spectre Black Badge's unveiling is imminent. While it didn't publish the leaked documents, so we can't verify their authenticity, it noted that the Black Badge treatment will include a 650-horsepower evolution of the standard car's dual-motor drivetrain. For context, the standard variant of the Spectre is rated at 577 horsepower. If the leaked figure is accurate, the Spectre Black Badge will be the most powerful series-produced car in the Rolls-Royce range, eclipsing models like the 592-horse Cullinan Black Badge.

The extra power shouldn't have a major effect on driving range. The aforementioned certification documents peg the coupe's range at up to 342 miles, compared to about 345 for the standard Spectre. Keep in mind those figures won't necessarily carry over to the American-market model, because Australia uses its own methods to obtain a range figure. In the United States, the Spectre has a range of up to 260 miles.

Beyond the drivetrain, the Spectre Black Badge will receive the same basic tweaks as other Black Badge-branded members of the Rolls-Royce range, according to the same report. The list will include a suspension system revised for sportier handling, blacked-out design details, trim-specific wheels, and new-look interior trim. Of course, buyers will be able to customize nearly aspect of the Spectre Black Badge.

Rolls-Royce hasn't commented on the report, and it hasn't confirmed plans to launch a Black Badge variant of the Spectre, let alone one with a 650-horsepower drivetrain. If the rumor is accurate, we should learn more about the big electric coupe in the not-too-distant future. Pricing hasn't been announced, but the Black Badge will cost more than the standard Spectre. Don't try to flip one: Rolls-Royce will blacklist you.