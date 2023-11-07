Green

Lucid EVs will be able to access Tesla's Superchargers starting in 2025

Air's 900-volt charging architecture and V4 Superchargers could be a powerful combo

Nov 7th 2023 at 10:42AM
Lucid Air Touring front
  • Lucid Air Touring front
  • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air Touring front
    • Lucid Air Touring front
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air Touring rear low
    • Lucid Air Touring rear low
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air Touring front three quarter
    • Lucid Air Touring front three quarter
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air Touring rear three quarter
    • Lucid Air Touring rear three quarter
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air Touring front profile
    • Lucid Air Touring front profile
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air Touring rear three quarter high
    • Lucid Air Touring rear three quarter high
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air Touring badge front
    • Lucid Air Touring badge front
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air Touring front detail
    • Lucid Air Touring front detail
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air Touring badge rear
    • Lucid Air Touring badge rear
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air Touring badge on pillar
    • Lucid Air Touring badge on pillar
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air Touring trunk
    • Lucid Air Touring trunk
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air Touring frunk
    • Lucid Air Touring frunk
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air Touring aero wheel
    • Lucid Air Touring aero wheel
  • Lucid Air interior with Tahoe color scheme
    • Lucid Air interior with Tahoe color scheme
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air interior from driver door
    • Lucid Air interior from driver door
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air interior front seats
    • Lucid Air interior front seats
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air interior California bear seat detail
    • Lucid Air interior California bear seat detail
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air interior dash trim
    • Lucid Air interior dash trim
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air interior dash trim detail
    • Lucid Air interior dash trim detail
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air interior door trim
    • Lucid Air interior door trim
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air interior carpets
    • Lucid Air interior carpets
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air interior back seat
    • Lucid Air interior back seat
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air interior Canopy Roof
    • Lucid Air interior Canopy Roof
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen left side vehicle controls
    • Lucid Air interior touchscreen left side vehicle controls
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen upper home
    • Lucid Air interior touchscreen upper home
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen upper navigation
    • Lucid Air interior touchscreen upper navigation
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen upper SiriusXM app
    • Lucid Air interior touchscreen upper SiriusXM app
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air interior bottom touchscreen with radio info
    • Lucid Air interior bottom touchscreen with radio info
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen bottom home screen and vehicle controls
    • Lucid Air interior touchscreen bottom home screen and vehicle controls
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen bottom climate controls
    • Lucid Air interior touchscreen bottom climate controls
  • Lucid Air interior seat controls
    • Lucid Air interior seat controls
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen Smooth mode
    • Lucid Air interior touchscreen Smooth mode
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen regen brake selection
    • Lucid Air interior touchscreen regen brake selection
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen Swift mode
    • Lucid Air interior touchscreen Swift mode
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen Sprint
    • Lucid Air interior touchscreen Sprint
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen bottom mirror controls
    • Lucid Air interior touchscreen bottom mirror controls
  • Lucid Air interior under screen bin
    • Lucid Air interior under screen bin
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air interior center console open
    • Lucid Air interior center console open
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air interior rear seat controls
    • Lucid Air interior rear seat controls
  • Lucid Air interior back seat storage and controls
    • Lucid Air interior back seat storage and controls
    • Image Credit: James Riswick
  • Lucid Air Touring front
  • Lucid Air Touring rear low
  • Lucid Air Touring front three quarter
  • Lucid Air Touring rear three quarter
  • Lucid Air Touring front profile
  • Lucid Air Touring rear three quarter high
  • Lucid Air Touring badge front
  • Lucid Air Touring front detail
  • Lucid Air Touring badge rear
  • Lucid Air Touring badge on pillar
  • Lucid Air Touring trunk
  • Lucid Air Touring frunk
  • Lucid Air Touring aero wheel
  • Lucid Air interior with Tahoe color scheme
  • Lucid Air interior from driver door
  • Lucid Air interior front seats
  • Lucid Air interior California bear seat detail
  • Lucid Air interior dash trim
  • Lucid Air interior dash trim detail
  • Lucid Air interior door trim
  • Lucid Air interior carpets
  • Lucid Air interior back seat
  • Lucid Air interior Canopy Roof
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen left side vehicle controls
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen upper home
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen upper navigation
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen upper SiriusXM app
  • Lucid Air interior bottom touchscreen with radio info
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen bottom home screen and vehicle controls
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen bottom climate controls
  • Lucid Air interior seat controls
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen Smooth mode
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen regen brake selection
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen Swift mode
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen Sprint
  • Lucid Air interior touchscreen bottom mirror controls
  • Lucid Air interior under screen bin
  • Lucid Air interior center console open
  • Lucid Air interior rear seat controls
  • Lucid Air interior back seat storage and controls

Lucid's electric vehicles will be able to plug in to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America starting in 2025. The automaker is the latest entry in the growing list of companies pledging to support the North American Charging Standard (NACS), also known as the Tesla charging standard. Lucid will give customers access to a NACS adapter for its current vehicles, which are equipped with the Combined Charging System (CCS), in 2025. The company intends to start building NACS ports into its EVs within the same year, as well, so that newer models no longer need to use adapters.

Ford was the first automaker to announce this year that it was going to give its customers access to Superchargers after the White House convinced Tesla to share its charging network with vehicles from other companies. In the months after that, General Motors, Mercedes, Volvo and Polestar, Honda and Acura, Toyota and Lexus, BMW, Hyundai and Kia, Nissan and Subaru revealed that they will also give their customers access to NACS adapters and will ultimately incorporate the standard into their vehicles over the next two years.  Even Fisker and Rivian, EV startups like Lucid, are switching.

Lucid vehicles use a 900-volt charging architecture, which became the basis of a Lucid Air promotion that called it the "fastest charging electric vehicle ever." At the moment, most Superchargers are rated at around 500 volts, and that means charging times won't be as fast as the company promises. That said, Tesla has started deploying V4 Superchargers that offer higher voltage charging in the U.S., and supporting NACS could convince potential customers in the region to purchase Lucid EVs. As company CEO Peter Rawlinson said, "[a]dopting NACS is an important next step to providing [its] customers with expanded access to reliable and convenient charging solutions for their Lucid vehicles."

Featured GalleryLucid Air Touring

Lucid Air Information

Share This Photo X