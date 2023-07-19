Nissan will adopt Tesla's NACS charging port from 2025 in U.S., Canada

Nissan on Wednesday became the first Japanese automaker to agree to adopt Tesla's electric-vehicle charging technology in the U.S. and Canada, joining global peers in expanding their fast-charger network to boost EV adoption.

Starting in 2025, Nissan will equip its EVs with the Tesla-developed North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, as it targets 40% of U.S. vehicle sales to be fully electric by 2030, the company said.

American rivals Ford, General Motors and Rivian are among the companies that have accepted NACS, distancing from earlier efforts by the Biden administration to make the Combined Charging System (CCS) the dominant U.S. charging standard.

The White House has said electric-vehicle charging stations using Tesla-standard plugs would be eligible for billions of dollars in federal subsidies as long as they included the U.S. charging standard connection, CCS, as well.

From 2024, Nissan will provide NACS charging adapters with its Ariya EV models currently equipped with CCS to enable them to charge on Tesla's Supercharger network.

Tesla's Superchargers account for about 60% of the total number of fast chargers in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

