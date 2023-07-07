Mercedes joins NACS charging push, gets Tesla Supercharger access

Mercedes-Benz formally announced Friday morning that it will adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS), joining the near-industry-wide push to create a universal plug and giving its customers access to Tesla's vast network of Supercharger fast-charging stations. Mercedes says it will be the first German automaker to implement NACS ports into its EV lineup when it does so starting in 2025. In the meantime, an adapter will be offered to allow owners of existing CCS-equipped vehicles to use NACS chargers.

"Our strategic priority is clear: Building the world’s most desirable cars. To accelerate the shift to electric vehicles, we are dedicated to elevating the entire EV-experience for our customers — including fast, convenient, and reliable charging solutions wherever their Mercedes-Benz takes them. That’s why we are committed to building our global Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network, with the first sites opening this year," said Mercedes-Benz Group Board Chairman Ola Källenius.

Tesla's North American Supercharger network will open to Mercedes owners in 2024 and users will be able to gain access via Mercedes-Benz's existing connected services, meaning stations will appear in the Mercedes-Benz navigation system and interface with the company's app and payment structure. The existing "Mercedes me Charge" service encompasses 90,000 charging stations; the Supercharger network will more than double that total, contributing 120,000 new options.

In addition to that, Mercedes says it still plans to build more than 400 new North American charging hubs of its own with more than 2,500 individual stations. The first Mercedes-Benz Charging Hubs in North America will be opened by the end of 2023 and will be equipped with both CCS and NACS plugs, the company said. This is part of a broader push to construct more than 2,000 new hubs with 10,000 additional stations worldwide.

